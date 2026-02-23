Saint Louis Students Compete in a Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Competition Held at Saint Louis University

Triad High School - First Place Freeburg Community High School - Second Place Althoff Catholic High School - Third Place Students in Project MFG's Additive Competition

AMICSTL, Saint Louis University, and Project MFG Celebrate Innovation, Workforce Development, and Collaboration

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center St. Louis (AMICSTL) hosted a Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Competition on February 20, bringing together 12 high school teams from across the St. Louis region. Held at Saint Louis University, the event challenged students to apply STEM and problem-solving skills in a real-world manufacturing challenge, designing and producing components using advanced 3D printing technologies.Participating schools included Affton High School, Althoff Catholic High School, Belleville East High School, Clyde C. Miller Academy, Freeburg High School, Hazelwood West High School, Oakville High School, Pattonville High School, Spark! Engineering from Parkway High School, St. Charles Community College, St. Louis CAPs (Center for Advanced Professional Studies), and Triad High School.After a high energy competitive day of design, production, and judging, the following teams earned top honors:• First Place: Triad High School• Second Place: Freeburg Community High School• Third Place: Althoff Catholic High SchoolThese winning teams will advance to the Project MFG Additive Manufacturing National Championship in Pflugerville, Texas, on May 5-6, 2026, where they will represent the St. Louis region on a national stage.“Project MFG is proud to partner with AMICSTL to bring real manufacturing challenges to students,” said Brent Griffith, the Additive Manufacturing Subject Matter Expert. “This competition pushes students to think critically, adapt quickly, and work as a team—exactly what real manufacturing challenges require. We’re excited to see the regional winners advance to the National Championship.”This year’s competition was supported by sponsors committed to strengthening the region’s talent pipeline:Pioneer Sponsors: The Boeing Company; Saint Louis UniversityInnovator Sponsors: MOHELA; Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation; Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville; Greater St. Louis, Inc.Maker Sponsors: Anders; Daniel & Henry; Fifth Third Bank; Harris-Stowe University; Missouri Works; National Tooling & Machining Association; St. Charles Community College; St. Louis Community College; SWIC Belleville Campus; SWIC East St. Louis Campus; Technology Partners; University of Missouri–St. Louis;AMICSTL extends its appreciation to all sponsoring organizations whose support made the event possible and expanded hands-on opportunities for students to explore advanced manufacturing careers.To learn more about AMICSTL, Project MFG, and regional workforce and innovation initiatives, visit: www.amicstl.org and www.projectmfg.com About AMICSTLThe Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center St. Louis drives next-generation manufacturing innovation by connecting research and development, workforce integration, and advanced prototyping. By uniting industry, education, and community, AMICSTL accelerates technology and process development, reduces risk for manufacturers, and builds a highly skilled, inclusive talent pipeline. Through this integrated approach, AMICSTL creates clear pathways to high-value, innovation-driven manufacturing careers while strengthening the St. Louis region and Missouri’s leadership in advanced manufacturing. www.amicstl.org About Project MFGProject MFG is a catalyst that helps elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals by changing mindsets, fostering community preparedness, and challenging how the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing are taught. Through single and multiple technology competitions, participants gain hands-on experience with the latest technology and support from subject matter experts. www.projectmfg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.