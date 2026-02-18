Influential Women Highlights Alissa Del Riego: Assistant Professor Of Business Law At The UM Herbert Business School

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Legal Expertise and Academic Rigor to Shape the Next Generation of Business LeadersAlissa Del Riego is an Assistant Professor of Business Law at the University of Miami Herbert Business School. As a former litigator,, she brings a unique blend of legal expertise and practical insight into her teaching and research. Since joining the University of Miami faculty in 2020, Alissa has focused on academic research and educating the next generation of business leaders, leveraging her extensive experience in law and policy to provide students with real-world perspectives on complex legal issues.Before her academic career, Alissa spent nearly a decade as a commercial litigator, specializing in complex civil litigation, including class action and multidistrict cases. She represented corporate clients in intellectual property, defamation, and professional malpractice suits, and clerked for the Honorable Adalberto Jordan on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Her professional background informs both her teaching and her research, allowing her to bridge the gap between theory and practice for her students.Alissa received her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Miami. Her current research focuses on class litigation and artificial intelligence, with a particular emphasis on providing practical solutions to the disenfranchisement of class members in putative litigation. She is a member of the Florida Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association, the Academy of Legal Studies in Business, and the Cuban American Bar Association.Alissa attributes her success to a combination of hard work, perseverance, and good fortune. She believes that persistence and a strong work ethic open doors, but having the foresight and luck to choose the right opportunities is equally important. Reflecting on her career, she shares that the best advice she ever received is that the people you work with often matter more than the job itself. Surrounding yourself with kind, inspiring, and supportive colleagues can elevate your work, shape your professional growth, and make even the most challenging situations meaningful.For young women entering her industry, Alissa encourages them to work hard, trust their abilities, and never undervalue themselves. She emphasizes the importance of advocating for yourself while pursuing opportunities with confidence. In a rapidly evolving era where AI and technology continue to reshape the professional landscape, one of Alissa’s biggest challenges in the classroom is getting students to employ critical-thinking skills. Yet she sees immense opportunity in guiding the next generation of leaders and supporting them as they develop the skills and perspective to shape the future.Loyalty, integrity, honesty, and a strong work ethic guide both her personal and professional life, and Alissa adds that maintaining a sense of humor is essential for perspective, balance, and building meaningful human connections.Through her teaching, research, and mentorship, Alissa Del Riego aims to make the corporate environment a better place, inspiring students and professionals to navigate challenges with confidence, integrity, and resilience.Learn More about Alissa Del Riego:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alissa-delriego or through her profile on the University of Miami, https://people.miami.edu/profile/4f17fba93431555934fdb404d563b1b6 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.