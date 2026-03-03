The 'Biohack' for a Hyperactive Nervous System: Norwegian Tech to End 'Medical Gaslighting' for 4 Million Americans

CEO at Helfi.no, Elsa Braadland Professor Egil Fors Nina Melhus, Certified Oxygen Advantage Advanced Breathing Instructor

Fibromyalgia is not a psychological disorder; it is a real somatic condition driven by central sensitization—a state where the nervous system remains in a hyper-active, high-alert mode.” — Professor Egil Fors

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the estimated 4 million U.S. adults living with fibromyalgia, the journey to a diagnosis is often a years-long battle against a sceptical medical system. Today, Norwegian health-tech innovator Helfi introduces a data-driven "bio-hack" designed to bridge the gap between subjective pain and clinical evidence, giving patients the tools to regulate their nervous systems and reclaim their lives.Validating the InvisibleIn the U.S., chronic pain costs the economy an estimated $635 billion annually in medical care and lost productivity. Yet, many patients—predominantly women—face "medical gaslighting", where their symptoms are dismissed as psychological.Professor Egil Fors, a world-renowned expert in pain medicine and clinical advisor to Helfi, argues that the problem lies in the lack of objective data.“Fibromyalgia is not a psychological disorder; it is a real somatic condition driven by central sensitization—a state where the nervous system remains in a hyper-active, high-alert mode,” says Professor Fors. “In a fast-paced clinical environment, patients often lack the language or evidence to prove their experience. We need to move from guesswork to data.”The Ultimate Bio-hack: Nervous System RegulationHelfi transforms subjective symptom tracking into actionable clinical insights by helping patients identify trends and triggers in chronic pain. Through the analysis of lifestyle variables, the app enables users to identify the underlying environmental and physiological triggers that drive the cycle of chronic flares.While Helfi provides the data-driven 'map' of a patient's condition, the platform is supported by recognized fibromyalgia experts who provide the strategies for daily management. Nina Melhus, a certified Oxygen Advantage instructor and advisor to Helfi, highlights the importance of addressing the underlying physiological shifts:'Many chronic pain sufferers are caught in a persistent "fight-or-flight" loop,' says Melhus. 'By utilizing evidence-based techniques such as the LSD method (Light, Slow, Deep), patients can implement a targeted physiological intervention. This signals the brain to regulate the nervous system, helping to clear brain fog and dampen pain signals at their source.'"From Victim to Health DetectiveHelfi’s "Insight Engine" translates daily logs into a comprehensive insights report, allowing patients to walk into a specialist’s office with a data-backed narrative.“Our mission is to empower the patient,” says Elsa Braadland, CEO of Helfi. “By providing a clear correlation between life events and pain levels, we give Americans a seat at the table in their own treatment plan. We are providing the map and compass for a journey that has been chaotic for far too long.”About HelfiHelfi is a Norwegian health-tech company dedicated to creating digital mastery tools for patients with chronic conditions. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patient and clinician with superior, data-driven insight. Learn more at https://www.helfi.no/en About Professor Egil ForsProfessor Egil Fors is a medical doctor and a leading researcher in pain medicine. His work is at the forefront of understanding the neurological mechanisms of "invisible" illnesses. As a member of Helfi’s clinical advisory board, he focuses on evidence-based strategies to improve the patient-clinician alliance through objective data.About Nina MelhusNina Melhus is a certified Oxygen Advantage Advanced Breathing Instructor. She specializes in functional breathing for nervous system regulation, helping patients manage chronic pain and fatigue through the LSD (Light, Slow, Deep) method. She advises Helfi on physiological mastery and recovery strategies.

