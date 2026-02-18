Precision Tune Auto Care (PTAC) Announces Expansion of Raleigh's Baileywick Location

North Raleigh shop now features 17 vehicle lifts, making it PTAC’s largest location in the US

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Tune Auto Care (PTAC), a trusted name in automotive care, has announced the expansion of its popular Baileywick location in North Raleigh. Having served the Raleigh community since 1979, the automotive repair staple is aiming to provide an even more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers. This location opened in 1995, originally with a Blockbuster Video located next door. It has now expanded to encompass the entire structure and boasts 9,500 square feet of space, making it PTAC’s largest location in the United States. The Baileywick shop accommodates 17 lifts, an addition of 7 lifts, that will service over 16,000 vehicles annually.“We're excited to expand our store and increase our capacity to better serve the North Raleigh community,” said Josh Haynes, manager of PTAC’s Baileywick location and 15-year employee of the company. “As a family-owned business, our team approaches every customer the same way we would our own family -- treating each person with honesty and respect. We're proud to be your neighborhood automotive service experts, with an outstanding team of technicians who give our community a trusted, high-quality alternative to a dealership.”Voted Best & Most Trusted Mechanic by INDY Magazine, Precision Tune is touted for great service, knowledgeable and professional technicians, and an honest and helpful staff. Thanks to the increased square footage and vehicle lifts, PTAC has increased the size of the team to provide even greater service to its customers.The expansion was completed in January and is now servicing customers in the additional space. The address is 9009 Baileywick Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615.###About Precision Tune Auto Care:Precision Tune Auto Care (PTAC) is one of the world’s leading franchisors of auto care centers with 225 nationwide and nearly 50 years in the automotive service industry. The family-owned franchisee group in North Carolina operates 33 centers and is a trusted name in auto repair and maintenance from Charlotte to Raleigh to Wilmington. From routine services to complex repairs, the knowledgeable technicians at PTAC are ready to serve their communities. For more information, please visit https://nc.precisiontune.com/

