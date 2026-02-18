Influential Women Profiles Marge Nellis: Entrepreneur And Media Veteran Launches Creative Ventures, Empowering Adults

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building a Community of Resilience, Confidence, and Possibility Through Podcasting, Travel, and StorytellingLithia Springs, Georgia — Marge Nellis is a seasoned media professional turned multi-passionate entrepreneur, bringing over 20 years of experience from Turner Broadcasting (WBD) into a new chapter defined by empowerment, creativity, and reinvention. As a former DMD Coordinator, Marge managed feeds, trained staff across multiple departments, ensured on-air quality, and served as a subject-matter expert. Yet after decades in the industry, she faced sudden job loss at the age of 59. Rather than letting ageism define her future, Marge transformed this challenge into an opportunity to rebuild her identity and purpose.In December 2024, Marge launched her podcast, Imagine Over 50, a platform dedicated to helping adults reinvent themselves later in life. Each episode begins with her signature affirmation: “You are strong, intelligent, worthy, and resilient,” a mantra that has quickly become a cornerstone of her brand. Through her podcast, she encourages listeners to reconnect with their inner child, reclaim confidence, and embrace the possibility of starting anew.Building on this momentum, Marge expanded her creative ventures in 2025 by founding McNellis Travel, a boutique travel agency rooted in storytelling and discovery. “At McNellis Travel, we believe that every journey should be as unique as the traveler. Whether you dream of a relaxing beach escape, an action-packed adventure, or a cultural exploration, we bring your travel vision to life with expert planning and personalized service,” she shares. Specializing in luxury escapes, family vacations, romantic getaways, and adventure travel, McNellis Travel handles every detail to ensure seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to individual styles, interests, and budgets.In addition to her travel expertise, Marge has designed a wedding planner for brides and grooms, actively supports animal rescue causes, and earned recognition in the October 2025 VoyageATL feature for her authenticity and inspiring reinvention. A proud member of the DWHSA, she leverages her broadcasting background into content creation, combining TikTok videos, YouTube storytelling, and travel expertise to engage and empower her audience.Marge attributes her success to her unwavering faith in God, which has guided and grounded her through every chapter of her journey. The best career advice she has received is to stay authentic—remaining real, grounded, and true to herself in every setting. For young women entering her industry, Marge advises learning as much as possible, empowering themselves with knowledge and confidence, and establishing healthy boundaries to protect both personal and professional growth.She recognizes that one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in her field is navigating the realities of being a self-funded business owner, a role that demands resilience, creativity, and strategic decision-making at every turn. Honesty, authenticity, and her faith are the core values that guide Marge in both her work and personal life. When challenges arise, she relies on prayer for clarity and strength.Outside of her professional endeavors, Marge finds joy and balance in crocheting, baking, and caring for her fur babies, activities that keep her grounded, grateful, and connected to what truly matters.Through her podcast, travel agency, creative projects, and community engagement, Marge Nellis is inspiring adults to embrace courage, self-worth, and the belief that new beginnings are possible at any age. Her journey reflects not only reinvention but a commitment to empowering others to redefine their own paths.Learn More about Marge Nellis:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marge-nellis or through McNellis Travel, https://www.travelwithmcnellis.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

