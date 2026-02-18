International Life Settlement Forum to Address Life Settlement Industry Ahead of LMI Conference

ELSA to host International Life Settlement Forum on 18 May 2026 ahead of LMI Conference, focusing on policy supply and litigation.

The Forum will address key challenges in policy supply and litigation as investor interest in life settlements continues to grow.” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) is pleased to announce that its upcoming International Life Settlement Forum will take place on Monday 18th May 2026, immediately preceding the Longevity and Mortality Investor (LMI) Conference.

The International Life Settlement Forum will bring together industry participants to examine two of the most critical areas within the life settlement market: policy supply and litigation. As capital markets participation in longevity and mortality risk continues to expand, understanding the operational dynamics of building and managing a life settlement portfolio has become increasingly important for institutional investors and asset managers.

The International Life Settlement Forum forms part of the broader LMI Conference programme, which will bring market participants together to explore the intersection of longevity risk, mortality risk and the financial markets.

Attendance at the International Life Settlement Forum is complimentary for ELSA members and for delegates attending the LMI Conference. The super early bird deadline to secure discounted tickets for the LMI Conference expires next Friday, 27th February.

