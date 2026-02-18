Now Hiring! TBI Announces CJIS Support Specialist Trainer Job Opening
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.
CJIS Support Specialist Trainer
Nashville – TBI Headquarters
Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit – 1 Vacancy
Job Duties:
Responsible for developing training materials, scheduling, and instructing all classes for the Disposition of Firearms (TICS/NICS). Complies with FBI and state audit requirements by maintaining accurate and complete documentation of each training session. Conducts training sessions according to TICS/NICS Rules and TICS/NICS Training Procedures. Provides technical assistance to law enforcement agencies, colleges, courts and universities for assistance with the disposition of firearms and the reporting of prohibited persons to FBI/NICS Indices. This position requires proficiency with creating documents and presentations using Microsoft Offices Suite products and frequent overnight travel to teach classes across the state.
Minimum Qualifications:
Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.
Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.
Monthly Salary: $4,057 – $6,099
For Additional Information Contact:
TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.
To Apply:
Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 75356. This position will remain posted from February 18, 2026 – February 24, 2026 for five (5) business days.
