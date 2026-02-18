Influential Women Spotlights Louise M. Hollins: Beauty Consultant And Administrative Pro Building Connections Confidence

AUDUBON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Decades of Administrative Expertise and Customer Service with a Passion for Empowering OthersLouise M. Hollins is a seasoned administrative professional and independent beauty consultant whose career spans healthcare, higher education, customer service, and direct sales. Based in Audubon, New Jersey, Louise has spent nearly a decade as an Independent AVON Representative Ambassador, helping clients feel confident through personalized beauty recommendations and eStore sales. Renowned for her strong communication skills, reliability, and client-first approach, she has built lasting relationships and a reputation for exceptional service across her community.Before launching her career in beauty consulting, Louise honed her administrative expertise at Drexel University, supporting complex operations across departments including Facilities Management, Planning, Design & Construction, Human Resources, and Safety & Health. She also spent over a decade in pharmacy settings, serving as a pharmacy technician and senior financial clerk at Penn Medicine and Rite Aid Pharmacies. These roles provided her with deep knowledge in pharmaceutical preparation, transcription, billing, and patient care. In every position, Louise has been recognized for her professionalism, adaptability, and ability to streamline processes with precision and empathy.Today, Louise continues to integrate her administrative experience with her passion for customer service and community engagement. She remains open to new opportunities in research assistance, administration, marketing support, and product testing, bringing decades of hands-on experience, strong technical skills, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Is on a new career track, adding Connectd to her continuing professional board advisory training.Louise attributes her success to her determination and unwavering drive to pursue her dreams, while also maintaining a commitment to helping others along the way. Staying connected to the people and activities she loves—spending time with family and friends, playing bingo, cornhole, and watching sporting events ,Philadelphia Union, Flyers, 76ers, Phillies Baseball, Philadelphia Eagles, Go Birds! Football—keeps her grounded, motivated, and energized in both her personal and professional life. The best career advice she has ever received is to never let anything stand in the way of achieving her goals and to always strive to be the best version of herself.For young women entering her industry, Louise encourages them to be present, make their voices heard, and aim to make a meaningful difference each day. She acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges—and simultaneously, opportunities—in her field is keeping pace with constant changes while also stepping into the role of a strong mentor who networks, reaches out, and helps others grow. Her guiding principles—leading with purpose, staying open to learning, and embracing change as a pathway for growth—inform her work and her personal life, enabling her to create impact with integrity and balance.Whether coordinating events, supporting organizational operations, or helping customers choose products they love, Louise M. Hollins approaches every endeavor with creativity, dedication, and a genuine desire to make a difference, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she serves.Learn More about Louise M. Hollins:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/louise-hollins Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.