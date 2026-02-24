Helfi Launches New Clinical Reporting Tool to Support 2.8 Million UK Fibromyalgia Patients

CEO at Helfi.no, Elsa Braadland Professor Egil Fors Nina Melhus, Certified Oxygen Advantage Advanced Breathing Instructor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the estimated 2.8 million people in the UK living with fibromyalgia , the biggest hurdle to recovery isn’t just the pain—it’s the "communication gap" in the doctor’s office. Today, Norwegian health-tech company Helfi announces a new clinical approach to help patients turn " brain fog " into hard data, ending the era of "medically unexplained symptoms."A Neurological Reality, Not a Psychological PuzzleMany patients still face the outdated stigma that their pain is "all in their head." Professor Egil Fors, a leading expert in pain medicine and advisor to Helfi, is clear:“Fibromyalgia is a real somatic condition characterized by central sensitization—where the nervous system is stuck in high alert. It is not a psychological disorder,” says Professor Fors. “The problem is that during a standard 10-minute GP consultation, it’s impossible for a patient to accurately report weeks of fluctuating symptoms. Without data, the doctor is guessing.”Closing the Data GapHelfi solves this by providing a "digital bridge" between the patient and the GP. By logging daily patterns of sleep, stress, and pain, the app generates a structured clinical report.“We are moving the conversation from ‘I feel’ to ‘here is the evidence’,” says Elsa Braadland, CEO of Helfi. “When a patient can show their doctor a clear correlation between activity levels and pain flares, it creates a professional alliance. The GP gets the insights they need to make better decisions, and the patient finally feels heard.”The "Bio-hack" for a Hyper-active Nervous SystemBeyond data, Helfi integrates practical tools to help patients regulate the nervous system Professor Fors describes. Nina Melhus, a certified Oxygen Advantage instructor, highlights the role of functional breathing.“Many chronic pain sufferers develop dysfunctional breathing patterns that keep them in a state of ‘fight or flight’,” Melhus explains. “By using the LSD method (Light, Slow, Deep), patients can actually signal their nervous system to calm down. It’s a physiological tool for mastery that helps clear the ‘brain fog’ often associated with fibromyalgia.”A Tool for Systemic ChangeIn a NHS under extreme pressure, Helfi provides a solution that benefits both sides of the desk. By empowering the "patient-detective" with objective data and self-regulation tools, Helfi aims to reduce the number of inconclusive appointments and improve long-term outcomes for chronic pain sufferers.About HelfiHelfi is a Norwegian health-tech company dedicated to creating digital mastery tools for patients with chronic conditions. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patient and clinician with superior, data-driven insight. Learn more at https://www.helfi.no/en About Professor Egil ForsProfessor Egil Fors is a medical doctor and a leading researcher in pain medicine based in Norway. His work focuses extensively on the neurological mechanisms behind "invisible" illnesses like fibromyalgia. As a member of Helfi’s clinical advisory board, he advocates for evidence-based treatments that foster a strong alliance between patients and the healthcare system.About Nina MelhusNina Melhus is a certified Oxygen Advantage Advanced Breathing Instructor. Specialising in functional breathing for nervous system regulation, she helps patients manage chronic pain, fatigue, and stress through the LSD (Light, Slow, Deep) method. She serves as an advisor to Helfi on lifestyle-based recovery strategies.

