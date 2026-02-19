Rene Kessel Recognized for Sustained Impact in Albuquerque Real Estate and Community Leadership

Rene Kessel

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rene Kessel, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Legacy , has been recognized for her consistent expertise and community engagement within the Albuquerque, New Mexico real estate market. With over a decade of experience, Kessel is known for her approach to guiding clients through significant life transitions, emphasizing informed decision-making over quick transactions. This commitment has contributed to her consistent recognition, including being named the Albuquerque Journal’s Readers’ Choice #1 Realtorfor both 2023 and 2025.Kessel’s practice centers on empowering clients, whether they are first-time buyers navigating the complexities of their initial home purchase or divorcing couples seeking productive solutions for shared property. She also assists sellers in making strategic choices for preparing and marketing their homes to maximize their return. Her methodology integrates market insight with a focus on client well-being throughout the buying and selling process.Beyond individual client work, Rene maintains an active role in the local real estate community, consistently ranking in the top 2% of agents in the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors. Her past accolades include Rookie of the Year and the Brinks Truck Award. Kessel is also involved with the Assistance League of Albuquerque, contributing her time to various activities. Additionally, she serves as President of BNI Champions, an organization where she has been a member for over eleven years, further demonstrating her long-term commitment to professional networking and community building. Her practical understanding of property value, stemming from a passion for home improvement projects, informs the advice she provides to clients."Helping clients navigate significant life changes, whether buying their first home or managing property during a transition, requires both market understanding and a focus on their long-term well-being," said Rene Kessel, Realtor at Coldwell Banker Legacy. "My aim is to empower them to make decisions that best serve their individual circumstances."For more information about Rene Kessel's real estate services, visit renekesselrealty.com . Rene Kessel is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Legacy, providing real estate guidance for buyers and sellers in the Albuquerque, New Mexico metropolitan area with a focus on client-centered service.

