Front Office 360 Launches NIL & Cap Platform for Collegiate Athletics, Built by Pro Sports Industry Veterans

Front Office 360 Launches NIL & Cap Platform for Collegiate Athletics

Developed with NFL front office expertise, Front Office 360 brings structure, valuation, and cap strategy tools to collegiate NIL and revenue-share management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Front Office 360, powered by RockDaisy, is a cap management software platform purpose-built for collegiate athletic programs, bringing professional front office structure and discipline to the rapidly evolving Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and revenue-share landscape—across all sports.Led by longtime NFL executive Cliff Stein, Front Office 360 applies proven professional cap and contract management practices to college athletics at a time when institutions are being asked to manage athlete compensation with increasing complexity and accountability. During his 22 years with the Chicago Bears, Stein served as salary cap manager and contract negotiator, overseeing more than $3 billion in player contracts. While advising multiple Power Four universities on NIL and revenue-share strategies, Stein identified a growing gap: athletic departments were being asked to operate more like professional front offices without the tools or infrastructure to manage budgets, valuations and negotiations efficiently.Front Office 360 is currently in use by multiple Power 4 conference programs and is available to athletic departments seeking professional-grade tools to manage athlete compensation responsibly in the evolving collegiate landscape.“The new NIL and revenue-share landscape involves athlete valuation, contract administration and negotiations that have never been a part of college athletics,” said Stein. “Using the professional sports front office model, Front Office 360 was built to bring structure, discipline and clarity to that process.”Sports law attorney Matt Kelly, who has worked closely with collegiate athletic departments for more than 12 years, played an instrumental role in shaping the platform’s vision. “Institutional NIL payments have fundamentally changed the decision-making environment for athletic departments,” said Kelly. “Schools must now balance competitive pressures with budget, compliance and long-term planning. Front Office 360 provides a framework for consistency, transparency and accountability.”To bring Front Office 360 to life, Stein partnered with RockDaisy, LLC, led by Chris Tanck and Elvis Pereymer. Tanck and Pereymer spent more than 17 years at the National Football League, where they helped design and build the league’s Football Information System (FIS)—the salary cap and contract reporting database used by all 32 NFL teams. “We’ve spent years building the systems professional front offices rely on every day,” said Tanck. “Front Office 360 applies that same technical foundation to college athletics, helping programs move beyond spreadsheets into a modern, scalable cap and contract management platform.”With institutional dollars now being committed directly to student-athletes, athletic departments are being asked to manage compensation across all sports with increasing discipline and accountability.Industry Adoption“In anticipation of the House settlement, it was critical that we identify an innovative solution to oversee cap management and athlete compensation across all sports. Front Office 360, combined with the industry expertise behind the platform, allowed us to quickly build cap models, assess athlete value based on evaluation, and position ourselves effectively for retention and transfer portal decision-making.” - Marcus Sedberry, GM for Wisconsin Football“As we navigated the NIL landscape, we began adopting practices from the professional sports model. Front Office 360, along with the industry expertise behind the platform, helped us create a cap management strategy that allows player evaluation to drive valuation and provides a framework for measuring the return on investment of each contract.” - Jordan Sorrells, GM of Football, Clemson University“We reviewed the vendor landscape and quickly concluded that Front Office 360 provides the tools necessary to manage and oversee revenue-share and NIL compensation across all sports. The platform offers the structure and visibility needed to support informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving environment.” - Mitchell Moorer, Michigan State University“As a former NFL head coach, I have firsthand experience with how professional teams manage the salary cap. Front Office 360 delivers not only the tools required for effective cap management, but also the industry expertise necessary to apply those tools at a high level.” - Ron Rivera, GM of California FootballKey Features in Phase 1• Allocate: Budget allocations across sports• Valuation: Evaluation-driven compensation• Build: Profiles and cap modeling• Negotiate: Contract workflows• Cash Flow: Real-timeBuilt by industry professionals, Front Office 360 reflects real-world collegiate front office workflows and was recently featured in Sports Business Journal . Learn more at FrontOffice360.com

