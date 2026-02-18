Secretary of State Kris Warner announces four Regional Winners in the state's first-ever "I Voted!" Sticker Contest; Public to now select the Statewide Winner

Charleston, W.Va. – More than 1,100 eighth grade students from throughout the state submitted artwork in West Virginia's first-ever "I Voted!" Sticker Contest hosted by the WV Secretary of State's Office. The next step in the contest is for the general public to vote.

Back in December, Secretary of State Kris Warner announced the contest to design a sticker to be given to in-person voters in the winning artist's home county during the upcoming May Primary Election. Participation in the contest was limited to eighth grade students in any public, private, charter, or homeschool program throughout West Virginia.

Students submitted their artwork to their hometown's County Clerk. Each County Clerk then assembled a group of judges to select a County Winner.

The next stage was for the County Winners to be placed in one of four (4) Regions. Then, a selection committee selected one (1) Regional Winner in each Region.

"The participation in our first-ever sticker contest was fantastic," said Secretary of State Kris Warner. "More than 1,100 students from all over the state submitted hand-drawn designs. Selecting the county and regional winners was not an easy task."

Below are the designs from the four (4) "Regional Winners" announced today:

Secretary Warner said that the general public will now select the Statewide Winner.

A website landing page​​ has been set up to allow the public to vote for their favorite design. All citizens, regardless of their age, are permitted to vote in the "I Voted!" Sticker Contest. Voting is limited to one (1) vote per email address. Voting will begin at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, February 17, and will end at 4:30 pm on Friday, February 27.

"I want to extend an invitation for all West Virginians to participate in the contest and to vote for their favorite design," said Secretary Warner.

The winner of the contest will be announced on March 11th during the National Civics Learning Week program hosted by the WV Civics Coalition at the State Capitol. The Secretary of State's Office will provide the Statewide Winner's home county with the winning "I Voted!" sticker for the 2026 Primary Election.