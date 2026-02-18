American Society of Baking Announces New Board and Committee Leaders at BakingTECH 2026

American Society of Baking

ASB installed 2026–2027 board, officers, and committee leaders during its Annual Meeting at BakingTECH in Chicago, marking a new milestone for organization

As someone who has grown professionally through ASB’s educational programs, committees, and community, it is a true honor to serve as Board Chair.” — Sarah Tsocanos, ASB Board Chair 2026/2027, The Campbell's Co.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Baking (ASB) installed its 2026/2027 Board of Directors , officers, and committee leadership, effective February 18, 2026, during the Annual Meeting of Members held during BakingTECH in Chicago.ASB has served the grain‑based foods industry for more than a century, and today marks another exciting milestone as a new class of leaders steps into key governance and volunteer roles. Each of the officers and committee chairs will serve one year in their respective position with a few exceptions as noted by the organization’s Bylaws or Committee Charters.“As someone who has grown professionally through ASB’s educational programs, committees, and community, it is a true honor to serve as Board Chair,” said Sarah Tsocanos, ASB Board Chair 2026/2027. Tsocanos is the Senior Manager, R&D – Bakery for The Campbell’s Company, headquartered in Camden, N.J. Tsocanos is a graduate of Kansas State University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Baking Science.“The ASB Board and committee leaders have such a clear vision of our renewed mission and commitment to the commercial baking industry. The team and I are honored to serve alongside each of our hundreds of volunteers who are dedicated to ASB’s future and the professionalism of our industry,” said ASB Chief Executive Officer Kristen L. Spriggs, CAE, IOM. “When we say #ASBOnTheRise we mean it and these volunteers take their role and responsibility very seriously. It is an exciting time in our century-plus journey.”EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OFFICERS• Board Chair — Sarah Tsocanos, The Campbell’s Company• 1st Vice Chair — Kathy Sargent, Bimbo Bakeries USA• 2nd Vice Chair — John Hinds, Cain Food Industries• 3rd Vice Chair — Chad Larson, Mel‑O‑Cream Donuts• Secretary/Treasurer — Theresa Watkinson, Aladdin Bakers• Immediate Past Chair — Matt Bowers, New Horizons Baking• Chief Executive Officer — Kristen L. Spriggs, CAE, IOM, American Society of BakingNEW DIRECTORS AT‑LARGE• Charlotte Atchley, Sosland Publishing — Unexpired term ending 2027• Jim Blum, Bundy Baking Solutions — Term ending 2029• Edgar Jaramillo, Bimbo Bakeries USA — Term ending 2029• Rachel Klataske, Nu Life Market — Unexpired term ending 2028• Ashley Robertson, Corbion — Term ending 2029• Carter Wands, Miller Milling Company — Term ending 20292026/2027 COMMITTEE CHAIRS• Tom McCurry, Partner/CEO, Cain Food Industries, Inc., Baking Hall of Fame Selection Committee• Amy Estrada, Brand Manager, Rademaker USA, BakingTECH 2027 Planning Committee• Scott McCally, President Auto-Bake Serpentine; Global Sweets Goods Category Manager, Middleby Bakery, Commercial Engagement Committee• Eric Kastel, Senior Manager of R&D, Flowers Foods, Education Committee• Paul Rainey, Senior VP of Quality & Operations Support, Flowers Foods, Finance & Audit Committee• Rachel Klataske, Senior Director of Business Development, Nu Life Market, Membership & Marketing Committee• Sarah Corwin, Sr Principal Scientist, Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition, North America, Product Development Competition Committee• Nicole Barreiro, Group Marketing Manager, Middleby Bakery, Young Professionals Committee• Lisa Arato, Sales Development Manager, Spiromatic North America Inc., Z50 Safety and Sanitation Committee

