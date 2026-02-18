19 Years, 19 Destinations: Tenon Tours Adds Slovenia to Its European Portfolio

Lake Bled, Slovenia Smartno Nova Gorica, Slovenia Ljubljana, Slovenia

Boutique European travel designer expands its portfolio, marking a milestone year and offering deeper access to one of Europe’s most underrated destinations.

I’m excited to launch Slovenia as our newest featured destination as it marks an important step in expanding beyond Europe’s most well-known and heavily traveled places.” — Bryan Lewis | Founder and CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenon Tours, a specialist in personalized European travel, has launched Slovenia as its 19th destination, marking a “19 in 19” milestone as the company celebrates 19 years in business.According to booking trends observed by Tenon Tours, today’s travelers are increasingly prioritizing authentic, experience-led destinations that feel uncrowded and personal, rather than over-visited or checklist-style itineraries. Slovenia was selected as the company’s newest destination in response to this shift.“I’m excited to launch Slovenia as our newest featured destination as it marks an important step in expanding beyond Europe’s most well-known and heavily traveled places,” said Bryan Lewis, Founder and CEO of Tenon Tours. “With breathtaking mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and storybook towns, Slovenia is a hidden gem and a natural gateway between Italy and Croatia, making it an ideal addition to a spectacular multi-country itinerary. We’re proud to introduce it to travelers who want to experience a destination that's as authentic as it is beautiful, and still largely undiscovered.”Offering the cultural depth and scenery of Italy, Austria, and Croatia, yet with a quieter, more intimate atmosphere, Slovenia delivers exceptional value without compromising quality. Its compact geography allows for shorter driving distances and seamless logistics, while its strong emphasis on sustainability, wellness, and locally rooted experiences naturally supports slower travel and thoughtful customization.As interest grows in lesser-known European destinations, Slovenia offers the cultural richness, scenery, and sophistication travelers expect, but in a setting that still feels personal and uncrowded.A Destination Defined by DiversitySlovenia offers a rare range of landscapes within a remarkably compact country, including alpine peaks, emerald rivers, vineyard-covered hills, medieval towns, and a relaxed Adriatic coastline, all accessible within just a few hours’ drive.Travelers can expect immersive experiences such as:- Hiking in Triglav National Park- Boating across the crystal-clear waters of Lake Bled- Wine tastings in the Brda region- Exploring Ljubljana’s vibrant café culture- Farm-to-table dining in the countryside- Boutique stays in family-run inns and thoughtfully designed hotelsSlovenia’s culinary scene is a particular highlight, blending tradition with innovation. From local cheesemakers and hands-on cooking experiences to Michelin-recognized restaurants that remain approachable and authentic, food and wine are central to the journey.Signature Tenon Tours ItinerariesTenon Tours will debut Slovenia with three fully customizable inspirational itineraries: The Best of Slovenia – A classic introduction featuring Ljubljana, Lake Bled, the Julian Alps, and the Adriatic coast Slovenia, Istria & Trieste Through Culture and Cuisine – A cross-border journey exploring shared history, wine regions, and culinary traditions Slovenia: Alpine Lakes, Wine Hills & Adriatic Charm – A diverse exploration balancing mountain landscapes with coastal lifeEach itinerary prioritizes depth over speed, with meaningful local encounters instead of rushed sightseeing.A Milestone Moment for Tenon ToursCelebrating 19 years of personalized European travel, Tenon’s expansion into Slovenia reflects nearly two decades of curating meaningful, customized journeys for travelers.The addition of Slovenia reflects Tenon’s continued focus on destinations that support slower, more meaningful travel experiences. As travelers move away from rigid, fast-paced itineraries, Tenon remains committed to crafting journeys that foster genuine connection to place, culture, and people.“In 2026, travelers are prioritizing experiences that feel personal, meaningful, and authentic, far more than simply checking off sights,” added Lewis. “More than ever, they want to return home with a new perspective on the world around them.”For more information about Tenon Tours, visit tenontours.com.High-resolution images for press use can be found here:For press inquiries or to arrange an interview with Bryan Lewis, please contact Sarah Lizzy Aversano at Roam Generation - sarah@roamgeneration.com.###About Tenon ToursFounded in 2007, Tenon Tours specializes in crafting tailored one-of-a-kind vacations across Europe for North American clients. With a focus on authenticity, thoughtful pacing, and concierge-level service, Tenon designs fully customized journeys supported by its signature By-Your-Side Service. From iconic destinations to emerging regions, Tenon blends local expertise with hands-on care to create seamless, memorable travel experiences.

