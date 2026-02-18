TaxZerone Urges S Corporations and Partnerships to File Forms 1120-S and 1065 Before the March 16, 2026 Deadline

Business Tax Forms - Form 1120-S and Form 1065

S Corporations & Partnerships can now prepare, e-file, and deliver Schedule K-1s easily with TaxZerone — All in One Place

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal business income tax deadline fast approaching, TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is urging U.S. S-corporations and partnerships to complete their business income tax filings—Form 1120-S and Form 1065—for the 2025 tax year by Monday, March 16, 2026, as the standard March 15 deadline falls on a Sunday. For business owners, accountants, and tax professionals managing multi-owner entities, this deadline carries serious consequences for those who miss it.For millions of S-corps and partnerships across the country, tax season brings complexity — from generating K-1s for each shareholder or partner, to ensure that every required schedule is complete and accurate. TaxZerone was built specifically to take the guesswork out of this process, giving business owners and their accountants a streamlined, reliable path to compliance.Business Tax Forms Due by Monday, March 16, 2026S-corporations and partnerships must file the following federal returns on or before the IRS deadline:☑️ Form 1120 S : U.S. Income Tax Return for an S-Corporation, including Schedule K-1 for each shareholder reflecting their share of income, deductions, and credits.☑️ Form 1065: U.S. Return of Partnership Income, including Schedule K-1 for each partner reflecting their distributive share of partnership items.“S corps and partnerships face unique filing challenges that many businesses don’t,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Preparing accurate K-1s for each shareholder or partner, completing all required schedules, and filing compliant returns—all under deadline pressure—is exactly the kind of challenge TaxZerone was created to solve.”Supporting Forms & Schedules for Form 1120-S & Form 1065When you file your S-Corporation (Form 1120-S) or Partnership (Form 1065) return with TaxZerone, you get all the required supporting forms and schedules — at no additional cost.☑️ Form 4797 – Report sales of business property☑️ Form 4562 – Claim depreciation and amortization☑️ Form 8825 – Report rental real estate income and expenses☑️ Form 1125-A – Report cost of goods sold☑️ Form 1125-E – Report compensation of officers☑️ Form 7205 – Claim energy-efficient building deductions☑️ Form 8949 – Report sales of capital assetsAdditional Schedules — Form 1120-S Filers: TaxZerone also supports Schedule D (Form 1120-S), Schedule M-3 (Form 1120-S), Schedule B, Schedule K, Schedule L, Schedule M-1, Schedule M-2Additional Schedules — Form 1065 Filers: TaxZerone additionally supports Schedule D (Form 1065), Schedule M-3 (Form 1065), Schedule C (Form 1065), Schedule F (Form 1040), Form 8697, Form 8866, Schedule B-1 (Form 1065), Schedule B-2 (Form 1065), Form 8882No Extra Fees. No Hidden Charges.TaxZerone includes all required forms and schedules as part of your filing.You pay once and file completely — simple, clear, and stress-free.A Simpler Filing Flow Compared to Traditional Tax SoftwareUnlike many business tax e-filing platforms that require complex navigation, add-on modules, or multiple pricing tiers, TaxZerone delivers a straightforward, guided filing experience designed specifically for S corporations and partnerships.From entering business details to generating Schedule K-1s and completing all required schedules, the entire process flows seamlessly. Users can review, validate, and e-file their returns with the IRS — no hidden fees, no separate upgrades, no surprises.Next-Generation E-Filing Platform for Business Tax ReturnsTaxZerone’s cloud-based platform eliminates the most common complexities S corporations and partnerships face during tax season.☑️ Automatic K-1 Generation: TaxZerone automatically generates Schedule K-1 for every shareholder or partner as a standard part of the filing process—no extra steps, no separate fees☑️ All Supporting Schedules Included: Required IRS schedules and supporting forms are included with your filing—Business owners pay once and file with full compliance.☑️ Advanced Validation: Built-in checks catch errors and inconsistencies before submission, significantly reducing the risk of IRS rejections or follow-up notices☑️ No Hidden Charges: Transparent, flat-fee pricing with no surprises at checkout—what you see is what you pay☑️ Real-Time IRS Acknowledgments: Get instant confirmation once your return is accepted by the IRS.☑️ Secure Filing: Industry-standard encryption and data security protect your business’s most sensitive financial information throughout the filing process☑️ Flexible K-1 Delivery Options: Deliver Schedule K-1 to shareholders or partners electronically through ZeroneVault or via postal mail, ensuring secure and convenient distribution.Need More Time? File an Extension with Form 7004 TaxZerone understands that not every business will be ready to file by March 16. For those that need additional time, TaxZerone fully supports Form 7004—the automatic extension of time to file (not an extension of time to pay taxes owed) for business income tax returns, including Forms 1120-S and 1065.Note: Business owners who prepay for their required Form 1120-S or 1065 filing with TaxZerone can e-file their Form 7004 extension for FREE.Affordable and Transparent PricingTaxZerone offers complete business tax return filing for Forms 1120-S and 1065 at a flat price of $179.99, with:✔️ No subscriptions✔️ No hidden fees✔️ No monthly chargesThis transparent pricing makes professional-grade e-filing accessible for businesses of all sizes.Expert Support for Businesses and Tax ProfessionalsTaxZerone provides dedicated support through:✔️ Live chat✔️ Email support✔️ Phone assistance“Our goal is to simplify business tax filing while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Whether you're filing for a single business or managing multiple clients, TaxZerone provides the tools and support needed for successful compliance.”Beyond Business Tax ReturnsWhile March 16 focuses on S-corporation and partnership returns, TaxZerone supports comprehensive year-round tax compliance, including:✔️ Information Returns: ACA forms (1095 & 1094), W-2, 1099, 1098 & 5498 series✔️ Employment Tax Forms: 941, 940, 943, 944, and 945✔️ Extension Requests: Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, 8809, and 15397✔️ Nonprofit Returns: Complete 990 series, Form 5227, CA Form 199✔️ Excise Tax Filings: Form 2290 (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) and 8849✔️ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI ReportsAbout TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering electronic filing solutions for businesses, S-corporations, partnerships, nonprofits, tax professionals, and payroll providers. The platform supports a broad range of federal and state filings, including business income tax returns, employer tax forms, information returns, extension requests, nonprofit returns, and excise filings.TaxZerone is built to simplify compliance through accuracy, automation, and secure technology—helping organizations file their returns accurately, easily, and at an affordable price.For complete filing information, platform access, and compliance resources, visit www.taxzerone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.