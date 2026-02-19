The Build-To-Suit Data Center Market is Projected to Expand at an 11% CAGR Until 2030, According to Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Build-To-Suit Data Center Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Build-To-Suit Data Center Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The build-to-suit data center market is experiencing significant momentum as organizations seek custom facilities tailored to their specific operational needs. With increasing digital transformation and evolving technology demands, this market is set to expand rapidly in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and the factors shaping this dynamic industry.

How Large the Build-To-Suit Data Center Market Will Be by 2026

The build-to-suit data center market has seen notable growth recently. It is projected to rise from $21.37 billion in 2025 to $23.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This historical growth has been driven by the expansion of cloud services, initial colocation demand, enterprises undergoing digital transformation, data sovereignty concerns, and significant investments in hyperscale facilities.

Download a free sample of the build‑to‑suit data center market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32495&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Projected Market Expansion for Build-To-Suit Data Centers Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $35.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0%. This acceleration is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for AI workloads, growth in edge data centers, adoption of sustainability-focused designs, need for customized cloud infrastructures, and increasing regional data localization requirements. Key trends anticipated in this timeframe include the development of bespoke hyperscale centers, energy-efficient designs, infrastructure tailored to tenant needs, support for high-density computing, and enhanced security and compliance measures.

Understanding the Build-To-Suit Data Center Concept

A build-to-suit data center is a facility specifically designed to meet the unique technical, capacity, and operational requirements of a single tenant or organization. These data centers are custom-built to align precisely with an organization’s needs in terms of scale, infrastructure, and operational preferences. This approach ensures optimal performance, reliability, and the ability to support future growth by providing a highly specialized environment.

View the full build‑to‑suit data center market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/build-to-suit-data-center-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Primary Growth Drivers Behind the Build-To-Suit Data Center Market Expansion

One of the main factors driving the build-to-suit data center market forward is the increasing adoption of cloud computing. This trend reflects how organizations and individuals are progressively using cloud services and infrastructure for data storage, application hosting, and delivering computing resources via the internet. The appeal of cloud computing lies in its scalability and cost efficiency, which allows businesses to avoid large upfront IT investments. Build-to-suit data centers support this by offering customized, scalable infrastructure that meets the specific performance, security, and energy efficiency demands of cloud service providers.

Cloud computing’s growing adoption is well illustrated by recent data from Eurostat. In December 2023, this Luxembourg-based government agency reported that cloud-edge adoption in Europe is expected to reach 75% by 2030, up from 45.2% of businesses using cloud services in 2023. This surge underscores why cloud computing remains a crucial driver of growth in the build-to-suit data center market.

Which Regions Are Leading and Emerging in the Build-To-Suit Data Center Market?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the build-to-suit data center market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and regional dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Build‑To‑Suit Data Center Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Data Center Construction Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-construction-global-market-report

Data Center Renovation Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-renovation-global-market-report

Data Center Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.