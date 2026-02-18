CRMIT Showcases India-Ready Healthcare AI Innovations at AI Impact Summit 2026

India Ready Healthcare AI Impact Summit 2026

Our healthcare AI solutions are deliberately localized for India, grounded in national clinical guidelines, and supported by a clear roadmap for continued innovation and responsible deployment.” — Saurabh Gupta, Chief Innovation Officer

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRMIT, a global leader in AI-led digital transformation and enterprise solutions, today announces its participation at the AI Impact Summit , being held in New Delhi from February 16–20, 2026. At the summit, CRMIT is presenting a portfolio of AI-powered healthcare solutions, developed in collaboration with public-sector healthcare stakeholders and Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS) teams.The AI Impact Summit is a premier national forum that brings together policymakers, public-sector leaders, healthcare institutions, technology providers, startups, and academic experts to explore how artificial intelligence can drive large-scale, real-world impact across critical sectors including healthcare, defense, and public infrastructure.CRMIT is demonstrating a suite of Healthcare AI Agents designed to augment clinical decision-making, improve patient access, and streamline care coordination. The solutions include AI-driven symptom assessment and triage, prescription assistance aligned with Indian clinical guidelines, intelligent appointment booking, patient engagement agents, and caregiver support copilots—built with strong safety, compliance, and auditability at their core.“CRMIT has a strong history of building and scaling healthcare solutions globally, across providers, payers, and life sciences organizations,” said Vinod Reddy, CEO of CRMIT. “Our presence at the AI Impact Summit reflects our commitment to applying that experience to India’s healthcare ecosystem through practical, scalable, and responsible AI.”“AI has a critical role to play in improving access, efficiency, and consistency of care—especially in complex healthcare environments like India,” said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Innovation Officer and AI Practice Lead at CRMIT. “Our healthcare AI solutions are deliberately localized for India, grounded in national clinical guidelines, and supported by a clear roadmap for continued innovation and responsible deployment.”Through its participation at the AI Impact Summit, CRMIT is demonstrating how India-ready, enterprise-grade healthcare AI can be designed with trust, localization, and scalability at the forefront—supporting better outcomes for clinicians, patients, and healthcare systems alike.About CRMIT SolutionsCRMIT Solutions is a leading Enterprise AI Solutions Provider specializing in CRM-led digital transformation and decision transformation solutions, all powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary AI and decision science framework). The flagship Agent Success Value Plan (ASVP) leverages decision science and agentic AI techniques, delivering exceptional value for both money and time.

