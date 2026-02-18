ABL Diagnostics and CDL Pharma secure a multi year renewal of clinical services with a long standing Pharma partner

The multi‑year renewal strengthens ABL’s integrated platform, improving revenue visibility and supporting the Group’s intra‑portfolio strategy

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD – ISIN : FR001400AHX6)

Securing multi‑year service continuity with a long‑standing Pharma partner validates our model: industrial‑grade kit design, logistics and data management.” — Dr Chalom B. Sayada

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics S.A. (Euronext Paris: ABLD) and CDL Pharma , both members of the ABL Group, announce the multi‑year renewal of services with Servier, a long‑standing french pharmaceutical partner. This renewal strengthens the Group’s ability to deliver an end‑to‑end pathway from clinical sample management to advanced molecular analysis and provides visibility for the coming years across multiple therapeutic areas.This momentum builds on ABL Diagnostics’ strategic intra‑group distribution framework , established in July 2025 and publicly announced in October 2025, under which ABL Diagnostics markets CDL Pharma’s clinical sample‑management and logistics services worldwide, together with ABL Diagnostics products and services.Further operational capacity has been expanded in the United States through AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. (ABL’s U.S. affiliate), which enhanced logistics and biobanking on the East Coast to support third‑party clinical trials; the U.S. expansion is designed to work seamlessly with CDL Pharma for studies based in the country.In Europe, CDL Pharma recently announced new collaborations in digestive oncology which involve multi‑year, multi‑center clinical operations and demonstrate the scalability and quality of CDL’s sample logistics and administrative management across complex, pan‑European study footprints.As part of the renewal process, the combined ABL Diagnostics and CDL services were audited and reviewed for general compliance, including quality‑system alignment and specific topics such as the Security Assurance Plan; documentation of these reviews is maintained internally for regulatory and sponsor audits.In parallel, CDL Pharma continues to operate under a ISO 9001:2015‑certified quality management system aligned with international clinical research standards (ICH‑GCP), underpinning the Group’s commitment to reliable operations.Chalom Sayada, President & CEO, ABL Diagnostics and CDL Pharma, said: “Securing multi‑year service continuity with a long‑standing Pharma partner validates our model: industrial‑grade kit design, logistics and data management. For sponsors, the result is simplified execution, compressed timelines, tailored project management, and consistent molecular outputs.”Mohamed Erraffyqy, Head of Customer Experience & Service Excellence, ABL Diagnostics, commented: “With the U.S. logistics expansion and new European oncology collaborations, we see growing attach rates for our solutions, supporting recurring revenues over the coming years.”***About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:• Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and• Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:• HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.• SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.• Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.• Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions• Real-time syndromic PCR tests• Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.• MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

