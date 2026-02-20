Cerqle Will Unveil eSIM 'Operating System' at MWC Barcelona 2026 and Showcase SimiGo

Experience "One Flow" Operating System CPAAS Let's Connect! Travel With no Limits Scan → Activate → Go

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Cerqle is set to demonstrate how its transforming eSIM from a simple traveler utility into a high-margin, scalable "Operating System" for OEMs, Telecoms, and Enterprise IoT."Head to Fira Gran Via, enter through Gate F, and find us in Hall 6, Stand 6F82 — near the GSMA Innovation City and major telco pavilions.”By presenting SimiGo as a live white-label blueprint, Cerqle will showcase a full-stack connectivity platform that eliminates the traditional hurdles of fragmented third-party integrations. The solution integrates Telmobil Inc.’s global eSIM orchestration with Cerqle’s AI-driven communication tools, allowing businesses to launch, manage, and scale global mobile services within one unified organization. The SimiGo Blueprint: One Flow, One OrganizationMost organizations spend years negotiating carrier contracts and stitching together separate APIs for billing, SMS, and support. Cerqle replaces this complexity with a single "Connectivity OS":The Kernel (Orchestration): Powered by Telmobil Inc., providing instant access to 190+ countries without individual carrier negotiations. The OS Services (CPaaS): Cerqle powers customer engagement through its “One Flow” omnichannel, unifying WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, Email, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, and AI-driven support agents into a single intelligent inbox.The Use Case Experience: SimiGo acts as the proven white-label example, demonstrating a seamless flow from first boot to recurring data top-ups.“The future of telecom is no longer about selling a SIM card; it’s about providing a programmable utility,” Founder of Cerqle. “With the Cerqle platform, we’ve built the factory so our partners can focus on the product. SimiGo is the proof that any brand can become a global telecom provider in days, not months.”MWC On-Site Exclusive: Double Your WalletTo celebrate the "One Flow" launch, Cerqle is offering an exclusive on-site incentive. Visitors to Stand 6F82 (Hall 6) who download the SimiGo app and top up their account will receive an instant 100% wallet bonus, doubling their global data balance.Visit Us at MWC Barcelona 2026Location: Hall 6, Stand 6F82Live Demos: Experience the "One Flow" dashboard and eSIM onboarding.Meeting Requests: Book a session with our partnership leads at info@cerqle.aiAbout CerqleCerqle unifies connectivity, communication, and commerce into a single intelligent infrastructure layer. Integrating with global telecom providers, including Telmobil’s eSIM orchestration, as well as major messaging ecosystems such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, SMS, and email, enabling businesses to centralize customer engagement and embed global mobile services directly into their apps and devices.About Telmobil Inc.Telmobil Inc. provides the foundational eSIM orchestration layer for global enterprises, enabling carrier-agnostic connectivity and zero-touch provisioning at scale.

