30 Days of Action: Attorney General Jay Jones Delivering for Virginians, Defending the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, VA — Today, Attorney General Jay Jones today released a comprehensive update on the work completed in his first month, standing up for Virginians’ rights, advancing litigation to lower costs, defending public health and safety, reversing flawed legal positions, and fighting back against President Trump’s illegal actions.

On his first day in office, Attorney General Jones ordered a full review of the Commonwealth’s pending cases and legal opinions, and as a result his office has joined numerous multistate litigation efforts that put Virginians first, withdrawn from litigation that harms our communities, and advanced litigation to put money back in Virginians’ pockets.

“In just 30 days, we have done exactly what I promised Virginians I would do, which is to put them first,” said Attorney General Jones. “When corporations break the law, we will hold them accountable. When the Trump administration overreaches, we will meet them in court. Virginia’s laws will be enforced as written, and we will stand up for the people of this Commonwealth every single time.”

Lowering Costs and Standing Up to Corporate Bad Actors

Protecting Public Servants: Joined Massachusetts v. U.S. Department of Education to protect teachers, nurses, and law enforcement officers from unlawful cuts to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Joined Massachusetts v. U.S. Department of Education to protect teachers, nurses, and law enforcement officers from unlawful cuts to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Protecting Food Access: Joined New York v. Rollins to challenge federal actions restricting food assistance eligibility and ensure that hardworking families can continue to put food on their tables.

Joined New York v. Rollins to challenge federal actions restricting food assistance eligibility and ensure that hardworking families can continue to put food on their tables. Fighting Prescription Drug Price-Fixing : Secured $17.85 million in settlements with Lannett and Bausch resolving allegations of generic drug price-fixing and joined broader multistate antitrust litigation against Novartis and related companies for preying on consumers.

Secured $17.85 million in settlements with Lannett and Bausch resolving allegations of generic drug price-fixing and joined broader multistate antitrust litigation against Novartis and related companies for preying on consumers. Defending Fair Housing Protections: Joined a multistate coalition opposing federal rule changes that would weaken enforcement tools under the Fair Housing Act.

Protecting Democracy and Fair Elections

Redistricting Process: Issued a formal opinion concluding that the General Assembly acted within its constitutional authority in advancing a congressional redistricting amendment for voter consideration and rejecting prior efforts to block that process. The opinion affirms that the amendment was lawfully adopted under the Constitution of Virginia and will proceed to the voters as required by law.

Issued a formal opinion concluding that the General Assembly acted within its constitutional authority in advancing a congressional redistricting amendment for voter consideration and rejecting prior efforts to block that process. The opinion affirms that the amendment was lawfully adopted under the Constitution of Virginia and will proceed to the voters as required by law. Fair Representation in Virginia Beach : Reversed the prior administration’s position in Holloway v. City of Virginia Beach in order to defend equal representation for City voters.

Reversed the prior administration’s position in Holloway v. City of Virginia Beach in order to defend equal representation for City voters. Election Protection Cases: Coordinating with lead states in California v. Trump and Washington v. Trump to provide support when appropriate as they seek to challenge federal actions alleged to interfere with lawful election administration.

Defending Our Rights, Our Health, Our Environment and Our Children

Keeping Children Safe Online : Moved to dismiss litigation from a social media trade association, which attempted to block Virginia’s new law limiting minors’ access to social media platforms to one hour per day. Announced planned enforcement of the new social media law and commitment to seek penalties from companies in violation. Signed on to multistate letter condemning xAI and Grok’s creation of nonconsensual sexual content involving children.

Moved to dismiss litigation from a social media trade association, which attempted to block Virginia’s new law limiting minors’ access to social media platforms to one hour per day. Announced planned enforcement of the new social media law and commitment to seek penalties from companies in violation. Signed on to multistate letter condemning xAI and Grok’s creation of nonconsensual sexual content involving children. Restoring Virginia’s RGGI Pathway : Paused the Commonwealth’s appeal in Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board v. Association of Energy Conservation Professionals, reopening the legal pathway for Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and restore funding for flood prevention and energy efficiency programs.

Paused the Commonwealth’s appeal in Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board v. Association of Energy Conservation Professionals, reopening the legal pathway for Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and restore funding for flood prevention and energy efficiency programs. Protecting Health Care Services and Private Data: Coordinating with lead states to provide support when appropriate in their efforts to challenge unlawful sharing of sensitive health data and opposing efforts to block Medicaid reimbursements for essential health services.

Coordinating with lead states to provide support when appropriate in their efforts to challenge unlawful sharing of sensitive health data and opposing efforts to block Medicaid reimbursements for essential health services. Defending Clean Energy Funds : Initiated proceedings in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to recover federal “Solar for All” funds allocated to Virginia communities for clean energy programs that will lower costs.

Initiated proceedings in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to recover federal “Solar for All” funds allocated to Virginia communities for clean energy programs that will lower costs. Protecting Clean Air : Rejoined multistate litigation challenging an EPA rule that would allow major industrial polluters to downgrade their regulatory classification, potentially increasing toxic emissions in Virginia communities.

Rejoined multistate litigation challenging an EPA rule that would allow major industrial polluters to downgrade their regulatory classification, potentially increasing toxic emissions in Virginia communities. Safeguarding In-State Tuition: Reversed course and moved to fully defend Virginia’s statute in United States v. Virginia, protecting affordable access to higher education.

Strengthening the Office of the Attorney General

