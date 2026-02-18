Broad Street Capital Group Attends Bilateral Signing Ceremony at the Historic Willard InterContinental Washington

Marking a new chapter in Uzbek-American economic cooperation.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broad Street Capital Group announced today that its Co-Founder, Alexander Gordin, EQB, attended the Ceremony of Signing a series of Bilateral Documents and Project Presentations held in the Crystal Hall of the historic Willard InterContinental Washington.“It was a distinct honor to participate in this important ceremony marking a new chapter in Uzbek-American economic cooperation,” said Mr. Gordin. “The strengthening of strategic commercial ties between the United States and Uzbekistan reflects years of constructive engagement between our governments and private sector partners.”The ceremony featured a video presentation titled “A New Chapter in Uzbek-American Relations”, followed by a welcome address by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and remarks by U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer.Key bilateral agreements were signed with participation from senior U.S. government leaders, including:• John Jovanovic, President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States• Ben Black, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance CorporationThe event was moderated by Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Hon. Laziz Kudratov and attended by a distinguished Uzbek delegation, including senior officials from foreign affairs, energy, mining, agriculture, and sovereign investment institutions, as well as leading U.S. corporate executives.Broad Street Capital Group: 30 Years of Cross-Border Advisory Leadership.Founded in 1996, Broad Street Capital Group is a U.S.-based international advisory and merchant banking firm specializing in government-insured capital markets project financing, political risk mitigation, and cross-border strategic advisory services.For the past eight years, Broad Street Capital Group has been actively engaged in Uzbekistan, developing deep relationships with both private and state-owned enterprises. The firm currently holds exclusive financing arrangement and development mandates with the state- and privately-owned Uzbek companies totaling over US$2.5 billion.These mandates include:• Arranging US$350 million in financing from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation for the development of a 220 bed U.S.-style teaching hospital and university in Tashkent. This project is being developed in conjunction with the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic.• US$250 million in political risk insurance for a major mining enterprise which has licenses to mine significant deposits of precious metals and rare-earth minerals throughout Uzbekistan.• Financing support from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for energy efficiency and carbon reduction projects for a state-owned enterprise• Additional strategic transactions supporting significant Uzbek foreign direct investment into the United States manufacturing sectorBroad Street Capital Group specializes in structuring transactions utilizing U.S. government-backed financing instruments, including DFC financing, EXIM Bank credit facilities, and other public-private risk mitigation tools to enable transformational infrastructure, healthcare, energy, mining, and industrial development projects to move forward.Strengthening U.S.–Uzbekistan Economic TiesBroad Street Capital Group’s presence at the signing ceremony underscores the Firm’s long-term commitment to strengthening commercial ties between the United States and Uzbekistan and facilitating sustainable, bankable projects that align with the strategic priorities of both governments.“As Uzbekistan continues to modernize its economy and attract foreign investment, we are proud to support projects that bring American capital, technology, and institutional standards to the region, while also encouraging Uzbek investment into the United States,” Mr. Gordin added.About Broad Street Capital GroupBroad Street Capital Group ( www.broadstreetcap.com ) is a financial advisory and risk mitigation firm specializing in bringing companies to the US public markets, international project financing, risk management, export finance, and structured transactions supported by public and private credit enhancement mechanisms.Founded in 1996, Broad Street Capital Group and its companies—Exit Quarterback www.exitqb.com ), EQB Group, BSC and BSRM—help corporate founders, project sponsors, lenders, and investors with SPAC mergers, private equity exits, and political risk mitigation, as well as cross-border investment and trade transactions. To successfully accomplish its engagements, the Group deploys proprietary tools such as Grey2White, Exit@Maximum℠ and Keys2America℠.Media ContactBroad Street Capital GroupEmail: tzykova@broadstreetcap.comPhone: +1 (202)350-0088 (Washington DC), + 1(212)705-8765 (New York City)

