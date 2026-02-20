ThriveCart Acquires VBOUT, Adds Native Email, CRM & AI Marketing Automation to Creator Commerce and Learning Platform
The acquisition of VBOUT to add native marketing automation, including AI sales and help agents, to ThriveCart's creator commerce and learning platform
ThriveCart is used by course creators, coaches, and membership operators to sell and deliver digital programs and subscriptions. The platform combines checkout, funnels, affiliate systems, subscription billing, and a built-in learning management system (LMS). Businesses using ThriveCart have processed more than $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, with more than 12 million student enrollments and over 900,000 affiliates on the platform.
Creator and learning businesses often operate across disconnected systems, including course platforms, checkout software, email tools, and automation platforms. ThriveCart’s strategy is to unify commerce, learning, and lifecycle growth infrastructure into a single platform.
With VBOUT, AI-based integrated automation can be triggered directly by purchases, enrollments, subscription changes, failed payments, webinar attendance, and student engagement signals.
“Automation should be commerce-aware and learning-aware,” said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. “By bringing VBOUT into ThriveCart, automation becomes natively connected to course enrollments, memberships, and revenue events. This is a major step toward a unified creator commerce and learning platform.”
The CEO of VBOUT, Richard Fallah, said: “Marketing automation is most effective when it runs on real customer and revenue behavior. Inside ThriveCart, automation connects directly to enrollments and transactions, enabling smarter journeys for creators and educators.”
ThriveCart is a creator commerce and learning platform designed for course creators, coaches, membership businesses, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout technology, course and membership delivery, subscription management, affiliate programs, funnels, and lifecycle tools in one unified system. ThriveCart powers more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has processed over $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, supports more than 12 million student enrollments, and includes an affiliate network of over 900,000 affiliates. ThriveCart’s mission is to replace fragmented creator tech stacks with a unified commerce and learning platform.
