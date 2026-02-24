Houzeo Ranks Las Vegas’s Best Places to Live in 2026 Using Comprehensive Housing Data

These rankings evaluate the city’s most desirable neighborhoods using housing prices, rental trends, and local demand to support more informed home purchases.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, has launched its new Best Places in Las Vegas to Live Rankings for 2026. It offers buyers a data-driven view of the best neighborhoods in Las Vegas, NV. The newly released page evaluates the city’s most desirable neighborhoods using housing prices, rental trends, and local demand indicators.The rankings are based on market-driven indicators, including median home prices, rents, inventory, and neighborhood livability. Employment and job stability data come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER, and housing and income data from Houzeo and the U.S. Census Bureau. This approach highlights the best places to live in Las Vegas , NV, based on actual housing market conditions and residents' day-to-day experience of the city.Canyon Gate emerges as the No. 1 neighborhood in Las Vegas for 2026, a master-planned community located along the city’s western edge. Known for its scenic mountain views, golf courses, and well-planned residential villages, Canyon Gate attracts families, professionals, and retirees seeking quality living. The median home price in Canyon Gate is $854,000, and the typical 2-bed single-family home rents for $1,545.Following Houzeo’s list, Summerlin, Arts District, and The Lakes rank among Las Vegas’ strongest neighborhoods. Summerlin carries a median home price of $686,000, followed by the Arts District at $585,000. The Lakes, known for its waterfront homes and resort-style setting, holds a median home price of $495,000, offering attractive options for buyers seeking lifestyle and affordability.Summerlin remains one of Las Vegas’ most established and desirable communities. Located near Red Rock Canyon, it features modern homes, extensive parks, and top-rated schools. Buyers looking at homes for sale in Summerlin, NV are drawn by its strong infrastructure, planned amenities, and long-term property value stability.Desert Shores represents one of Las Vegas’ most unique residential communities, offering lakefront homes, walking trails, and scenic water views. Demand for Desert Shores homes for sale is fueled by buyers seeking peaceful surroundings, recreational amenities, and convenient access to major employment centers.The data also shows how neighborhoods align with different lifestyle needs. Families favor Providence and Desert Shores for their schools and community amenities. Young adults typically gravitate toward the Arts District, Peccole Ranch, and The Lakes for entertainment and job access. Retirees often prefer Summerlin and Canyon Gate for their quiet environment and recreational facilities.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the house-hunting journey of homebuyers. By combining real-time listings with neighborhood-level insights, Houzeo helps buyers move beyond price comparisons and choose the right place to live in Las Vegas with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.