DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argentina leads Latin America on the EF English Proficiency Index. Costa Rica and Chile follow closely. Colombia scores higher than Mexico for English skills among developers. Rising English fluency across the region reflects sustained investment in workforce language programs. For US companies hiring nearshore talent, English proficiency has become the deciding factor between markets that otherwise compete on cost and time zone alignment.The shift matters because nearshore hiring now extends beyond coding into roles that require constant client communication. Customer success managers, SEO specialists, and project leads all need professional English. NBS tests every candidate through live technical English interviews. This process contributes to the company's 16% acceptance rate across 500+ placements since 2018. Standardized test scores do not predict whether a developer can explain a technical tradeoff in a sprint review. Live conversation does. Colombia vs Mexico nearshore comparisons reveal distinct language profiles. Colombia invests through programs like SENA workforce training. Mexico drives digital skills through PROSOFT. Both countries improve year over year. But Argentina's lead is structural. Its education system emphasizes English from primary school. Universities like UBA, ITBA, and Universidad Austral produce graduates who communicate fluently in technical and business contexts. This advantage extends to specialized roles. Companies looking to hire SEO specialists LATAM increasingly choose Argentina for content-heavy positions that demand native-level English writing. LATAM English proficiency data from NBS placements confirms the index rankings. Argentina-placed developers receive the highest English fluency scores in NBS screening. Colombia-placed developers score above Mexico-placed developers on average. The gap narrows in technical hubs like Guadalajara and Monterrey, where proximity to US companies drives English adoption. Medellin's Ruta N innovation district and Bogota's growing tech sector also produce strong English speakers. The pattern holds across engineering, data science, and customer-facing roles.The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 15% employment growth for software developers through 2034. About 129,200 openings are projected each year. Median US developer salary reached $133,080 in 2024. US companies face rising domestic costs alongside growing demand for developers who communicate clearly in English. Latin America offers 40-60% cost savings with full workday overlap. But not all markets offer equal communication fluency. The English proficiency gap between countries shapes hiring outcomes."English fluency will determine which LATAM markets dominate nearshore hiring over the next five years," said Eric Tabone, CEO of Nearshore Business Solutions. "Argentina has a structural advantage today. Colombia is closing the gap fast. Mexico wins on volume but still trails on average English scores. Companies that treat language proficiency as a nice-to-have end up paying for miscommunication later."Detailed analysis is available at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com, including the Colombia vs Mexico nearshore comparison, LATAM English proficiency data, and guides on where to hire SEO specialists LATAM.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions sources and vets software developers from Latin America for US companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico placements with a 16% candidate acceptance rate. The company offers staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and direct hire services with a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

