Volcora Announces Partnership with Epos Now to Supply POS Hardware

Volcora partners with Epos Now to supply POS peripherals in the U.S., enabling faster installs, simpler upkeep, and consistent checkout performance.

Operators need POS hardware built for consistent performance and this partnership makes our durable hardware and peripherals available to more U.S. locations to support a stable checkout environment.” — Lukas Zheng

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durable, serviceable hardware for faster rollouts and consistent cash handling Volcora , a leading provider of cash management and Point-of-Sale (POS) peripherals, announce their strategic partnership with Epos Now , a global cloud POS platform, to supply Volcora peripheral hardware for Epos Now’s expanding customer base in the United States. The agreement supports consistent checkout hardware, smoother rollouts, and dependable operations across multi-site retail and hospitality businesses.“Operators need POS hardware built for consistent performance,” said Lukas Zheng, Director at Volcora. “Epos Now has built a strong reputation for a straightforward POS experience, and this partnership makes our durable, serviceable hardware and peripherals available to more U.S. locations to support a stable checkout environment.”Epos Now will deploy Volcora peripherals in the U.S. with an emphasis on serviceable components and clear install documentation. By unifying the cash drawer & peripheral stack with POS interfaces, locations gain faster installs, simpler upkeep, and consistent checkout performance without disrupting existing workflows."The synergy between Epos Now’s intuitive platform and Volcora’s durable peripherals creates a truly streamlined operational workflow," says Joe Squire, Marketing Director at Epos Now. "This partnership is about simplifying the entire merchant experience, from the initial install to daily cash management. We’re excited to offer a unified solution that enhances efficiency for specialty retailers and restaurant owners across the U.S."The partnership aligns peripheral solutions for small & mid-size businesses, including quick-service and table-service restaurants, specialty retail, convenience, and multi-lane grocery environments.About Epos NowEpos Now provides cloud-based point-of-sale and business management solutions for retail and hospitality. The platform includes POS, back-office reporting, inventory and staff tools, and integrations with leading payment providers and third-party apps. Learn more at eposnow.com/us.About VolcoraFounded in 2015 and headquartered in Hicksville, New York, with offices in Shanghai and Taiwan, Volcora specializes in cash management and POS peripherals that help businesses streamline operations and reduce costs.The company’s range includes cash drawers , cash registers, barcode scanners, thermal receipt printers, POS terminals (Android and Windows), touchscreen displays, cash boxes, smart safes, and locks. Serving millions of businesses worldwide across retail, hospitality, grocery, food services, banking, and currency exchange, Volcora focuses on responsive support from installation to ongoing maintenance.For details on Volcora POS hardware for Epos Now locations in the U.S., visit volcora.com or contact our team.

