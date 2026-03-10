Elite Site Optimizer Launches Industry’s First 'Specific Generative AI' for Global Accessibility and AI-Search Dominance

The launch of our generative remediation engine represents a paradigm shift in the digital transformation market” — Muthukrishnan Govindaraj

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Site Optimizer (ESO), a leader in enterprise digital governance, today announced a breakthrough expansion of its platform: Specific Generative AI modules engineered to solve the "Visibility Gap" created by AI-powered search engines. By merging Global Digital Accessibility Compliance with Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) , ESO is the first platform to help brands comply with the law and be found by AI.As the European Accessibility Act and WCAG 2.2 standards move into strict enforcement, and AI "Answer Engines" like Perplexity and Google Gemini reduce traditional web traffic, enterprises face a dual crisis: legal liability and declining visibility. ESO’s new AI-native ecosystem solves both.Turning Accessibility into a Competitive Advantage: ESO’s Automated Remediation Engine uses domain-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) to not only identify accessibility barriers but also to actively generate code fixes.Autonomous Metadata: Instantly generates precise Alt-Text and ARIA mappings.Developer Efficiency: Reduces manual remediation time by up to 70% for supported codebases.Dominating the Post-Search Era - AEO & GEO: While traditional SEO focuses on rankings, ESO’s new GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) suite focuses on Citations.AEO (Answer Engine Optimization): Structures content to become the "Primary Source" for AI voice assistants and zero-click snippets.GEO Intelligence: Audits how LLMs perceive a brand, ensuring company data is accurately synthesized and cited in AI-generated responses across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude."We are moving from an era of 'Searching' to an era of 'Answering'," said Muthukrishnan Govindaraj, Founder and CEO of Elite Site Optimizer. "By merging accessibility with AEO and GEO, we aren't just helping companies stay compliant; we are ensuring they remain relevant in a digital world where AI is the primary gatekeeper of information."This launch marks ESO’s transition from a standard SEO tool to a Digital Trust & AI-Readiness Platform . With a flexible RaaS (Results-as-a-Service) model, ESO offers top-level "Executive Compliance Intelligence," turning technical audits into clear measures of risk reduction andAbout Elite Site Optimizer: Elite Site Optimizer (ESO) is an enterprise-grade SaaS platform specializing in AI-driven digital optimization. ESO provides a unified suite for SEO, Accessibility (ADA/WCAG), Security, and Generative Search performance.For more information, visit https://www.elitesiteoptimizer.com or send your questions to contact@elitesiteoptimizer.com

