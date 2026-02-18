£200,000 Superheroes Film Prop Auction Comes to Ewbank’s on February 27

Captain America, Judge Dredd, Wonder Woman, Dr Strange and Conan feature with The Mandalorian, Predator and Harry Potter

UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Props and film memorabilia from some of the biggest blockbuster films of recent times, including Star Wars, Dr Strange and Wonder Woman, are expected to fetch up to £200,000 at Ewbank’s on February 27.The top lot is expected to be the Atlantean sword wielded by Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan in Richard Fleischer’s 1984 fantasy action sequel Conan the Destroyer. At 39 inches long, designed by legendary artist Ron Cobb and made by master bladesmith Jody Samson, this suitably distressed resin sword is expected to fetch up to £20,000.Carrying hopes of £12,000 is a Wonder Woman tiara made for the 2017 film starring Gal Gadot, complete with her initials. GG, to the lining. A set of Wonder Woman gauntlets from the film has a guide of £8,000-10,000.These items, along with around 100 more in this auction, come from the collection of a TV and movie professional who has worked on over 50 films.Also up for grabs is a production-made Eye of Agamotto necklace/prop from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ‘Phase 3’ film Doctor Strange (2016), starring Benedict Cumberbatch. This version of the necklace, worn by Dr Strange himself, was probably intended for scenes where the ‘Eye’ of the necklace was closed, which is why the ‘Time Stone’ that resides within it is not visible. The estimate is £7,000-10,000.Blockbuster TV series also feature, including the 2019 hit Star Wars offshoot The Mandalorian (2019). A production-made helmet as worn by a member of a Mandalorian covert in the first season of the Disney+ original series, it is pitched at £5,000-8,000. The same estimate applies to an Emissary Predator No. 2 animatronic prop head from 2018 outing of The Predator by 20th Century Fox/Studios film.Captain America also features. A production-made Stage 1 Captain America WWII shield prop from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ‘Phase 1’ film, The First Avenger, in 2011 was likely intended to be used for the scenes in the film which take place in World War II, before Steve Rogers becomes frozen and wakes up the present. It is expected to fetch £3,000-5,000.At the same guide is a production made helmet made for the main character Judge Dredd (played by Karl Urban) from Dredd (2012), Alex Garland’s movie adaptation of the classic comic book character.A wealth of Harry Potter props, from scripts and Hogwarts coats of arms to golden snitches, range in price from around £100 to several thousand. They include an original production made wand created for Gary Oldman as Sirius Black in the fifth instalment of the popular fantasy film franchise, The Order of the Phoenix, which has an estimate of £1,000-2,000.Other films whose props feature include Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (2005), The Mummy (1999), Holmes & Watson (2018), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Alien (1979), The Fifth Element (1997), Gladiator (2000), Batman Begins (2005) and Jurassic Park (1993).“It’s not often that you get such a wide variety of props from so many hit films across such a long time span as this in a single collection coming up for auction,” said auctioneer Andrew Ewbank.“There are many items that were specifically made for use as the films were being shot in studios or on location, so this creates a wonderful opportunity for fans to acquire something really special from their favourite movies.”The full catalogue for the February 27 Movie Props, Film / TV & Memorabilia sale is available online at www.ewbankauctions.co.uk Live online bidding will be available on the day via the website.For further information or images, please contact info@lucasfieldmedia.comTel: +44 (0)7968 952850CaptionsHighlights from the collection of a TV and movie professional who has worked on over 50 films:ConanAuctioneer Andrew Ewbank with the Conan The Barbarian sword, estimated at £10,000-20,000.DreddAuctioneer Andrew Ewbank with the Judge Dredd helmet, £3,000-5,000.AmericaAuctioneer Andrew Ewbank with Captain America’s helmet and shield, £3,000-5,000.Dr StrangeThe Eye of Agamotto necklace/prop from Doctor Strange, £7,000-10,000Wonder WomanWonder Woman’s Tiara – £10,000-12,000, and a set of her gauntlets – £8,000-10,000.Ewbank’s are the Premier International Antiques and Fine Art Valuers and Auctioneers. 