Tomato Powder Market to Reach USD Billion by 2030, Driven by Ready-to-Eat Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The tomato powder market has been steadily expanding as its versatile applications and convenience continue to capture the interest of food manufacturers and consumers alike. This ingredient, prized for its natural flavor and extended shelf life, is becoming an integral part of various food products worldwide. Let’s explore the current market size, the forces driving growth, leading regions, and the future outlook for the tomato powder industry.

Projected Market Size Developments in the Tomato Powder Market

The tomato powder market has witnessed consistent growth over recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.82 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This historical growth stems from advancements in food dehydration technologies, the rising incorporation of powdered ingredients in food products, expansion within the packaged snack sector, growing preference for natural colorants, and the availability of tomato processing infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $2.28 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 4.6%. This future expansion is driven by greater demand from convenience food producers, increased usage in infant and nutritional food products, growth in clean-label seasoning items, rising applications in beverage formulations, and ongoing investments in innovative drying technologies. Key trends expected to influence the market include demand for tomato powders with extended shelf life, wider adoption in snack and seasoning products, preference for organic variants, broader use in nutrition-focused foods, and an emphasis on consistent flavor and color.

Understanding Tomato Powder as a Product

Tomato powder is created by dehydrating tomatoes and grinding them into a fine powder that preserves the original fruit’s flavor, color, and nutrients. It serves as a flexible ingredient used to enrich the taste and nutrition of soups, sauces, seasonings, beverages, and other food items. Its long storage life and ease of use have made it popular not only in large-scale food manufacturing but also in household cooking.

Key Factors Stimulating the Tomato Powder Market Growth

One of the primary drivers for the tomato powder market is the increasing popularity of ready-to-eat and convenience food products. These items, which require little to no preparation, cater to consumers seeking quick meal solutions amid busy lifestyles, a growing number of single-person households, and the desire for time-efficient cooking. Tomato powder plays a vital role by enhancing flavor, color, and nutritional content in these convenient foods such as soups, sauces, and snacks. For example, in March 2024, the Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited reported that Thailand’s ready-to-eat food market is expected to grow annually by 3.0-4.0% from 2024 to 2026, highlighting the increasing demand for such products. This trend significantly contributes to the rising use of tomato powder.

How Growth in E-Commerce Supports the Tomato Powder Market

The expansion of e-commerce is another important factor boosting the tomato powder industry. Online shopping platforms have made purchasing groceries and cooking ingredients more accessible and convenient for consumers. Tomato powder fits well with this trend due to its lightweight, non-perishable nature, and stable shelf life, which makes it ideal for online retail and shipping. For instance, data from the US Census Bureau shows that in 2024, total e-commerce sales reached $1,192.6 billion, marking an 8.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. E-commerce accounted for 16.1 percent of total retail sales in 2024, up from 15.3 percent in 2023. This growing preference for online grocery shopping is expected to further drive demand for tomato powder, supporting ongoing market growth.

Regional Leadership and Market Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the tomato powder market, maintaining a dominant position. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market analysis includes a detailed look at regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

