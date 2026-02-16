Prime Minister Golob: "Life in a community is built on trust"

SLOVENIA, February 16 - Following the visit, the Prime Minister stressed that trust is crucial in healthcare, as we entrust our health and our lives to others. "My own fairly recent experience in the public healthcare system has shown that from the moment you enter the system until you leave it, you are in the hands of nurses," he said. "For patients to truly feel that they are in good hands and never lose trust in the system, much of the credit goes to all members of the team — above all nurses, and midwives in childbirth," he added.

He expressed gratitude, both personally and on behalf of the Government, for the hope they provide even in difficult moments. "The Act adopted last week does in fact recognise this trust. We recognise trust in the profession not only in words, but through the comprehensive regulation of nursing and midwifery care," he said. "The trust we place in nursing staff should also translate into allowing them, on the basis of their specialisations, to take on certain tasks that relieve the burden on doctors," he continued, adding that this will make healthcare services more accessible to patients.

"Trust is the most important thing. The fact that membership in the Association is voluntary and that, despite this, more than two thirds of nursing and midwifery staff place their trust in it clearly shows that the Association enjoys the confidence of its members," the Prime Minister said.

As Anita Prelec, President of the Association, noted, this was the first visit by any Prime Minister to the Association. "We regard this visit as crucial, especially at a time when the Government has recognised our professional field — nursing and midwifery care — as key to the healthcare system through the adoption of the Nursing and Midwifery Act. The Act introduces several important changes in our field, particularly in strengthening professional autonomy, supporting development and promoting the professional development of specialist knowledge and specialisations. The field is now regulated both by a rulebook and, with the adoption of the Act, by legislation," she said. She added that young nurses and health professionals wish to be more autonomous in their work, to further strengthen their professional expertise and to provide a form of healthcare that is more accessible to patients. She thanked the Prime Minister for his visit and for his willingness to listen to the challenges they face.