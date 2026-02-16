Minister Fajon: Slovenia and Costa Rica are allies in the international community when it comes to environmental issues

SLOVENIA, February 16 - “I am delighted to be able to host my colleague, Foreign Minister Tinoco. Although Slovenia and Costa Rica are geographically quite far apart, they share many similarities, particularly a strong commitment to environmental protection, multilateralism, and responsible action within the international community,” Minister Fajon said at the meeting.

She also conveyed to Minister Tinoco that Slovenia greatly values its cooperation with Costa Rica in the Green Group, a unique grouping of countries whose international environmental activities far exceed their size. “We are pleased to note that all member countries share our commitment to revitalising the group.” The Green Group was established in 2009 at Slovenia's initiative, and includes Costa Rica, Iceland, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Cabo Verde.

Both Slovenia and Costa Rica attach great importance to environmental sustainability. Minister Fajon noted that Slovenian institutions can provide expertise and solutions in areas such as waste management, water management, disaster management and forestry. She also expressed her satisfaction that students from the Biotechnical Faculty and researchers from the National Institute of Biology regularly participate in research missions in Costa Rica focusing on environmental issues, which creates potential for scientific cooperation. “There are many more such opportunities. I hope that this visit will contribute to the establishment of regular political consultations between the two countries, which would accelerate bilateral cooperation in areas such as the economy and science,” she added.

Most of the discussion focused on cooperation in multilateral forums. As Costa Rica was a member of the UN Human Rights Council before Slovenia, the two ministers exchanged views on Costa Rica's experiences and Slovenia's priorities. “We share similar views here, too, including on joint work on the right to a healthy environment. Congratulations to Costa Rica on its excellent work on the Council between 2023 and 2025,” said Minister Fajon.

The ministers also discussed current foreign policy issues, particularly the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. They agreed that the two-state solution is the only guarantee for lasting peace and peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians. Costa Rica was one of the first Latin American countries to recognise Palestine in 2008.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the ministers discussed the selection process for the next UN Secretary-General. Both countries are striving to ensure that the next Secretary-General is a woman. Minister Tinoco informed Minister Fajon that they would be nominating Rebeca Grynspan, a Costa Rican economist, diplomat and public official with decades of experience in government and the UN.

Minister Fajon took this opportunity to thank her colleague for participating in previous Latin American and Caribbean Days, which Slovenia has organised regularly since 2018.

This visit comes at a time when Slovenia is about to welcome a new non-resident Ambassador of Costa Rica, Olga Marta Sauma Uribe. Slovenia covers Costa Rica from Washington.