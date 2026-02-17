192nd regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, February 17 - The Government adopted the decision to initiate the preparation of the National Spatial Plan (NSP) for Krško Nuclear Power Plant – JEK2 on the basis of an initiative submitted by the ministry responsible for energy – the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy – and following an analysis of the guidelines and data provided by spatial planning authorities, the municipality and proposals from the public. The initiative to prepare the NSP was made available to the public for four months, from 1 July to 30 October 2025. The document initiating the NSP procedure sets out the type of national spatial planning procedure to be followed, the objectives of the planned spatial arrangements, a description of the proposed development and its key characteristics, the indicative siting area, and an explanation of the proposed solution. It also specifies that a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and an appropriate assessment of impacts on protected areas will be carried out, and lists the participants in the procedure, the expert studies underpinning it and the obligations of the individual stakeholders relevant to the implementation of the NSP. In addition to the power plant itself, the National Spatial Plan for Krško Nuclear Power Plant – JEK2 will include other developments that are spatially and functionally linked to the main development. The preparation procedure will conclude with the Government’s adoption of a decree on the NSP, expected in autumn 2028.

The Programme of Development Incentives for Border Problem Areas for the period 2026–2029, approved by the Government today, follows the conclusion of the 2022–2025 programme. Its objective is to address demographic challenges in border problem areas and to stimulate their development by improving the quality of the living environment, enhancing transport accessibility and access to services, and strengthening economic conditions. A total of EUR 79.9 million in non-repayable funds and EUR 76 million in repayable funds is planned for the period 2026–2029, amounting to EUR 155.9 million overall. Of this total, EUR 78.6 million is allocated to company projects and EUR 77.3 million to municipal projects. In total, 1,419 projects will receive support. One of the new measures under the programme is the Renovation of Mountain Facilities Listed by the Alpine Association of Slovenia. This measure supports both energy renovation and the refurbishment of accommodation, sanitary and other internal facilities in mountain huts.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia took note of the Preliminary Report by the President of the Expert Council for the Evaluation of the Act Determining Emergency Measures to Ensure Public Security (ZNUZJV) on the implementation of that Act. The overall assessment is that implementation of the ZNUZJV remains at a very early stage. At this point, mainly procedural developments are visible (guidelines, procedural rules, IT upgrades and coordination), while the effects on behavioural and security outcomes (for example, regular school attendance) are still too early to allow for robust conclusions. The Ministry of Education prepared a circular and guidelines for schools enrolling Roma pupils, approved a programme document governing the work of Roma assistants, and issued a reminder to support regular school attendance. Two thematic meetings were held for headteachers, including the exchange of good practice, a survey of schools in the south-east region and the identification of needs (supportive leadership and a multidisciplinary approach). The Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities reported on the inclusion of members of the Roma community in public works programmes. Municipalities with recorded Roma settlements are required to apply under the public call of the Employment Service of Slovenia and, in their applications, allocate at least 10 per cent of positions to members of the Roma community. As of 23 January 2026, 77 members of the Roma community from 23 municipalities were participating in public works programmes for 2026. In the area of social transfers (in particular, social assistance benefits and in-kind payments), the following challenges have been identified: an increased administrative burden on social work centres; difficulties with retailers (non-acceptance of payment vouchers or geographical distance); risks of abuse (resale of payment vouchers); reduced trust among beneficiaries in cases of seizure; and unresolved issues relating to minors and minor pregnant women or parents. For the implementation of Article 8 of the ZNUZJV, the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia upgraded its IT systems and began issuing enforcement orders for repeat offenders. By 29 January 2026, 1,914 enforcement orders had been issued and EUR 134,686.54 recovered. The Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia and the Police carried out joint operations. By 28 January 2026, 47 vehicles had been seized in south-east Slovenia; in eight cases, debtors settled their outstanding liabilities on the spot in the amount of EUR 14,255.57, and seizure was therefore not carried out. The Police recorded 1,231 offences: 620 in 2025 and 286 in 2026 under Article 12 of the ZNUZJV (theft), and 221 in 2025 and 97 in 2026 under Article 13 (damage to property). The Police conducted one security operation, three removals from hospitality establishments, one entry into and search of another person’s dwelling, other premises or a vehicle under Article 16 of the ZNUZJV (for the purpose of the immediate seizure of firearms), and established two security risk areas.

The Government concluded a Letter of Intent with the City Municipality of Krško to cooperate in the implementation of a pilot project aimed at addressing housing issues affecting the Roma community. The Letter of Intent sets out the shared foundations, purpose and objectives of the cooperation and defines the commitments of both parties. The project is conceived as a pilot initiative intended to improve the living conditions of the Roma community in the areas of spatial planning, property regulation and infrastructure development, while also developing solutions that can be replicated in other local environments. The Letter provides a framework for further coordination, planning and implementation of specific measures in accordance with the applicable legislation and available resources.

The Government included the construction of Building F at Brežice General Hospital in the Development Programme Plan 2026–2029. The investment will increase hospital capacity by approximately 4,667 m² of additional floor space and 50 beds, of which approximately 25 to 35 beds will be designated for specialist and surgical treatment of patients in emergency or wartime conditions. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028. The estimated initial value of the project for the construction of Building F at Brežice General Hospital amounts to EUR 17,927,272.59, including VAT.