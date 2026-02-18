President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes faith communities well over Lent and Ramadan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his best wishes to the Christian and Muslim communities as they observe the sacred periods of Lent and Ramadan respectively.

“The start of the Lenten period coinciding with the start of Ramadan is a rare occurrence that at the same time is a powerful reminder of the deep commonality of faith traditions,” President Ramaphosa said.

“Though they are observed in different ways, both Lent and Ramadan call on those who observe towards introspection, discipline, humility, generosity and care for society’s most vulnerable – these are values sorely needed in today’s fractured world,” the President said.

During Lent various Christian denominations observe a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, abstinence and almsgiving to commemorate Christ’s fasting in the wilderness.

During Ramadan Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset; perform special prayers and feed the needy.

The 2022 Census reflects that the majority of South Africans identify as Christian, with many other faith traditions represented across the land.

South Africa has a rich interfaith tradition forged in struggle and solidarity, and a Constitution that protects freedom of religion without qualification.

“Every faith has a room here, and no South African will be marginalised or persecuted for their beliefs. The claims of any who would seek to paint a different picture do not withstand scrutiny when measured against the record of our constitutional democracy,” President Ramaphosa said.

“At this time of great spiritual significance for our Christian and Muslim brethren I call on all South Africans to rally in solidarity, and hold fast to the unity that defines us as a people,” the President said.

