Mineral and Petroleum Resources condemns Payneville, Springs residents illegal gold digging

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources strongly condemns the recent illegal mining activities taking place around the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs, where individuals have been unlawfully excavating a site believed to contain gold-bearing material.

The Department reiterates that any mining activity conducted without the required permits or mining rights, as prescribed by the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), is unlawful and constitutes a criminal offence. The Act clearly outlines the mandatory application and approval processes that must be followed by any individual or entity intending to undertake mining activities in South Africa. Illegal mining undermines the rule of law and poses serious threats to public safety and the environment. Unregulated excavation may result in ground instability, placing nearby communities and particularly children at significant risk of injury or loss of life.

The Department want to emphasise that support and assistance are available to artisanal and small-scale miners who wish to operate within the legal framework. This includes guidance on the formalisation process, assistance with applications for permits and mining rights, and access to technical support and regulatory information to ensure compliance with the MPRDA.

Aspirant artisanal and small-scale miners are encouraged to engage directly with the Department to explore lawful mining opportunities and to contribute to safe, environmentally responsible, and sustainable mining practices.

Enquiries:

Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates