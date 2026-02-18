Minister John Steenhuisen: 2026 State of the Nation Address debate

The Sprint to Prosperity

John Steenhuisen,

Speaker, Honourable Members, Fellow South Africans,

Today, as I rise to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, I do so with a sense of measured optimism and renewed determination. The President’s speech reflected a country that has begun to turn the corner after years of stagnation, crisis, and lost hope.

Under the Government of National Unity, we have achieved real, tangible progress. And let me be clear: much of this progress bears the unmistakable imprint of the Democratic Alliance’s principled participation, our relentless push for reform, and our unapologetic focus on what actually works for the people of this country. Our economy is growing again—four consecutive quarters of positive GDP growth, a feat that seemed unimaginable not long ago.

Inflation is at its lowest level in twenty years. We have delivered two consecutive primary budget surpluses, stabilising our national debt and earning improved credit ratings. Interest rates are easing, borrowing costs are declining, and the rand has strengthened.

Investor confidence is returning, with the JSE showing strong gains and South Africa having exited the FATF grey list.

These are important signals that work done under the 7th administration, a coalition government, and the first not under single party rule, is making a positive impact, and the world is taking notice. South Africa is a better place today than it was on the eve of the 2024 election.

The DA presence in this government has been a force for good, injecting competence, fiscal discipline, and pro-growth policies into a system long weighed down by mismanagement and cadre deployment.

But, Honourable Members, while we celebrate these achievements, we cannot afford complacency. At projected growth rates of around 1.5%, it falls far short of the 3% or more needed to lift millions out of poverty, and create the millions of jobs our young people desperately require.

Too many South Africans still wake up every day to the harsh realities of joblessness, crumbling municipal infrastructure, rampant crime in our communities, and local government that too often fails those it should serve.

The lived experience of ordinary citizens—communities protesting for water, entrepreneurs battling red tape, families fearing for their safety at night—has not yet matched the macroeconomic headlines. We have turned the corner, yes—but we are nowhere near the destination.

That is why, today, I say clearly and unequivocally: we must move faster. Much faster. We need urgency now:

First, accelerate economic liberalisation and private sector involvement. Operation Vulindlela has delivered results in energy and ports—now let’s extend it decisively to rail, water, and telecommunications.

Unbundle, concession, and privatise where necessary to unlock investment and efficiency. Replace restrictive BEE policies with genuine broad-based empowerment that includes skills, ownership, and opportunity for all, not just the connected few.

We must replace failing race-based empowerment frameworks with ones that tackle poverty. The DA’s ‘Economic Inclusion for All’ Bill represents a significant step toward achieving a vision of genuine economic empowerment for ALL South Africans, and is the type of reform our country urgently needs.

Second, we must get local government working. Outlaw cadre deployment once and for all, appoint on merit, hold officials accountable, and root out corruption. competence must determine who runs our cities and towns so that our people are served by their local government, not the other way around.

Third, double down on job creation and youth opportunity. Expand successful models but pair them with real structural changes: ease labour market rigidities that deter hiring, and incentivise businesses to employ more South Africans.

Fourth, tackle crime and insecurity head-on. The deployments announced are welcome, but we need sustained, intelligence-led policing, faster courts, and communities empowered to partner with devolved law enforcement closer to the people.

And finally, let us recommit to the GNU’s founding promise: stability for reform, not reform stalled by politics.

Speaker, the announcement by the President that Foot and Mouth Disease has been classified as a National Disaster is to be welcomed. This will assist the government to unlock coordination and much-needed resources and supports the national strategy to move from a fragmented outbreak reactionary response to a whole-of-society, scientifically based, proactive war against foot and mouth disease in South Africa.

Make no mistake, tackling FMD is a massive challenge, and it will take a collaborative and transparent, sustained effort to resolve. FMD has been a reality a long time before we came into government. We appreciate the enormity of the impact on farmers, both financially and emotionally.

But we have, for the very first time, a plan, backed by science, and we have involved the private sector every step of the way. This plan will succeed, and when it does, the consequences will be profound, and positive, as markets previously closed to South African beef are once again available to us. We are also determined to take urgent steps to help those in greatest need as a result of this outbreak.

Securing a reliable supply of vaccines has been a major priority. South Africa lost its ability to produce vaccines in 2005. Since then we have relied on the import of vaccines from the Botswana Vaccine Institute only. Under the new strategy, we have for the first time, secured new suppliers, strengthening our response.

In addition for the first time in over 20 years, the ARC has produced a batch of vaccines for operational purposes. The facility has is being capacitated to produce 20 000 vaccines per week initially, up to 200 000 per week in 2027. Millions of vaccine doses are being procured, and today I can announce that we will be receiving a delivery of 1 million vaccines from BioGenesis Bago this Saturday. The largest single import of vaccines to date.

This will bring much needed relief to the most affected provinces and regions. This will be followed by additional vaccines from both Botswana and Turkey. in total we anticipate that by end March, we should have received a total of over 5 million vaccines from 3 suppliers.

Mass vaccination will continue and be accelerated. Already more than 2 million vaccinations have been administered, and daily vaccines are being administered across the country.

In addition, movement controls are being strengthened.

And veterinary capacity is being expanded. Today I can announce that, in terms of the Animal Disease Act, private veterinarians can register to administer vaccines as part of the rollout strategy. This will greatly improve the available manpower to ensure that we are able to meet our vaccination target of 80% of the national herd by December this year.

This is the kind of coordinated response needed when economic risk meets national urgency. Because protecting agriculture is not only about farmers.

It is about protecting economic growth, jobs, and stability in rural South Africa.

Speaker, the DA remains fully committed to this coalition because it is delivering where single-party rule failed.

But let me be very clear commitment does not mean blind loyalty. We will continue to fight for faster, bolder change—holding the executive accountable, pushing our reforms through cabinet and parliament, and ensuring every cent of public money works for the people, not politicians.

Honourable Members, the stars are aligning with political stability under the GNU, improving fundamentals, with global tailwinds, and a population hungry for progress. But alignment alone is not enough—we must act with speed and resolve.

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to build the country of our dreams, but opportunity only means something when it is seized! Our children will never forgive us if we fail to capitalise on this moment by driving faster and deeper reform that confronts the things that hold our country back, head on.

To every South African listening today: the progress we have made is real, but the work ahead is urgent. The DA will lead that charge—championing freedom, fairness, opportunity, and excellence.

Together, in this Government of National Unity and beyond, we can work as builders to build a South Africa that rises faster, grows stronger, and works for all its people.

But the time for cautious steps is over…. The time to sprint toward prosperity is now!

