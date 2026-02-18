Deputy Minister David Mahlobo conducts oversight visit to Tshwane reservoirs, 18 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo, together with City of Tshwane MMC responsible for Utility Services, Frans Boshielo, will conduct an oversight visit to the Klipgat, Mabopane main, and Soshanguve L reservoirs on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

The visit forms part of the Department of Water and Sanitation’s ongoing interventions to address water supply challenges in Gauteng, where residents continue to experience intermittent water supply due to system pressure constraints, increased demand, and ageing infrastructure.

The Deputy Minister and the MMC will assess progress made by Tshwane in implementing measures aimed at increasing water supply capacity and stabilising the system where required.

Ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply in Gauteng remains a government priority. Current interventions include infrastructure upgrades, system balancing, and increased investment in new bulk water storage capacity.

While these improvements are underway to strengthen system reliability, residents are urged to use water sparingly and to report leaks and infrastructure failures to their respective municipal authorities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Time: 11:00

Venue: Klipgat Reservoir

