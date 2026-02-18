Global Market Report on Tomato Pastes and Purees 2026: Business Expansion, Key Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A look into the tomato pastes and purees market reveals significant growth and evolving consumer preferences shaping its trajectory. From increasing household consumption to innovative packaging and foodservice expansion, several factors contribute to the steady rise of this concentrated tomato ingredient sector. Here’s a detailed overview of the market size, driving forces, and regional dynamics.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Tomato Pastes and Purees Market

The tomato pastes and purees market has experienced robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from a market valuation of $13.29 billion in 2025 to $14.02 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This historical growth is largely due to the broadening of the tomato processing industry, heightened household demand for packaged foods, growth in commercial kitchens, greater accessibility of processed tomato products, and advances in food preservation technologies. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing steadily, reaching $16.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors fueling this future growth include rising consumer preference for clean-label tomato items, increased emphasis on sustainable packaging, the global spread of diverse cuisines, escalating demand from foodservice chains, and greater investment in food processing automation. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period involve a surge in demand for convenient cooking ingredients, wider adoption of organic tomato products, expansion in quick-service and foodservice outlets, growing use in ready meals and sauces, along with improved shelf-stable packaging solutions.

Understanding Tomato Pastes and Purees as Essential Culinary Ingredients

Tomato pastes and purees are concentrated tomato products created through different processing methods, designed primarily to enhance cooking. Tomato paste results from cooking tomatoes for extended periods to reduce moisture, yielding a thick, intense paste. Tomato puree involves a shorter cooking time followed by blending, producing a smooth liquid that is thicker than tomato juice but thinner than paste. Both ingredients are valued for delivering a rich tomato flavor and vibrant color to various dishes, making them convenient and versatile staples in numerous recipes.

Convenience Foods as a Major Growth Driver in the Tomato Pastes and Purees Market

The growing demand for convenience foods is a significant factor propelling the tomato pastes and purees market forward. Convenience foods, which are pre-prepared or require minimal cooking, have gained popularity due to increased health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and a greater need for ready-to-eat meal options. Tomato pastes and purees play a crucial role in these quick meal preparations by offering an easy way to infuse dishes with robust tomato flavor and enhance their appeal. For example, in 2023, the US Department of Agriculture reported that the total value of processed food exports from the United States rose to $36.59 billion, marking a 1.7% increase compared to 2022. This trend highlights how the growing popularity of convenience foods directly supports the expansion of the tomato pastes and purees market.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Expansion

Besides convenience, other elements supporting the market’s growth include technological innovations in food preservation and packaging, which help extend shelf life and maintain product quality. Moreover, the increasing presence of commercial kitchens and foodservice chains worldwide is driving higher demand for standardized, high-quality tomato ingredients. Consumers’ growing focus on sustainability and natural food options also encourages producers to develop clean-label and organic tomato pastes and purees, further boosting market appeal.

Regional Growth Patterns and Market Leadership in Tomato Pastes and Purees

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the tomato pastes and purees market, owing to well-established food processing industries and strong consumer demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing adoption of processed foods in countries across Asia-Pacific. The market report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

