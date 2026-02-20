Analysis by Fridge.com of 4,499 ENERGY STAR certified models shows how efficiency performance varies across 259 brands.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fridge.com analyzes 4,499 ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators and freezers across 259 brands and 10 product types, showing how efficiency performance varies based on brand focus, product size, and category.

"Every brand in the ENERGY STAR program has made a commitment to efficiency — but the range of performance within the program is wider than most consumers realize. Some brands exceed the federal standard by 27%. Others focus their engineering on capacity, features, and innovation while still meeting certification. Understanding that range helps consumers match their priorities to the right product."— Press Team, Fridge.com

Fridge.com (https://fridge.com) has completed an analysis of all 4,499 ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators and freezers currently listed in the U.S. Department of Energy's ENERGY STAR certified product database, grading 259 brands and 10 product types on three dimensions: average energy consumption, percentage below the federal efficiency standard, and the proportion of models earning the "ENERGY STAR Most Efficient" designation.

The analysis reveals that while all ENERGY STAR certified products meet a rigorous efficiency threshold, the range of performance within the program is wider than many consumers expect. Brands that specialize in compact and mid-size models often show the deepest efficiency margins, while brands known for large-capacity, feature-rich models meet certification with narrower margins — a reflection of the greater engineering challenge of making a 25-cubic-foot smart refrigerator efficient versus a 4-cubic-foot compact.

"Every ENERGY STAR certified product represents a real efficiency commitment by the manufacturer," says the Press Team at Fridge.com. "This report helps consumers understand the range within the program — so a buyer prioritizing maximum efficiency can find the brands that go furthest beyond the standard, and a buyer prioritizing capacity or features can see exactly where their preferred brand stands."



10 Product Types: Performance Rankings

Fridge.com organized all 4,499 models by ENERGY STAR product type. Each type has a different federal efficiency standard based on configuration and capacity, making direct kWh comparisons across types misleading. Instead, Fridge.com graded each type by percentage below its own federal standard and by the share of models earning the Most Efficient designation.

Cooler (22 models): Average 162 kWh/yr. Average 33% below federal standard. 0 Most Efficient. Fridge.com Insight: Smallest full-size category with the deepest efficiency margin. Average capacity 11.1 cu ft.

Compact Cooler (112 models): Average 133 kWh/yr. Average 31% below federal standard. 0 Most Efficient. Fridge.com Insight: Low absolute consumption due to small size (4.5 cu ft avg). The deepest efficiency margin of any high-volume category.

Freezerless and Single Door (274 models): Average 284 kWh/yr. Average 16% below federal standard. 0 Most Efficient. Fridge.com Insight: No models have earned Most Efficient despite strong efficiency margins. Average capacity 16.0 cu ft.

Upright Freezer (5 models): Average 282 kWh/yr. Average 15% below federal standard. 0 Most Efficient. Fridge.com Insight: The smallest standalone category. Average capacity only 3.5 cu ft across the five certified models.

Compact Refrigerator (1,674 models): Average 256 kWh/yr. Average 14% below federal standard. 80 Most Efficient (5%). Fridge.com Insight: The largest category by model count. Average capacity 3.8 cu ft. Despite high model count, only 5% reach Most Efficient.

Bottom Freezer (1,572 models): Average 554 kWh/yr. Average 12% below federal standard. 85 Most Efficient (5%). Fridge.com Insight: The primary full-size refrigerator category. Includes French door and standard bottom-freezer models. Average capacity 20.2 cu ft. Higher kWh reflects larger size.

Top Freezer (707 models): Average 363 kWh/yr. Average 10% below federal standard. 694 Most Efficient (98%). Fridge.com Insight: Nearly every ENERGY STAR certified top freezer earns the Most Efficient designation — 98%, the highest rate of any category. Average capacity 16.3 cu ft. Fridge.com notes that top freezers are the most efficient full-size configuration per cubic foot.

Side-by-Side (110 models): Average 643 kWh/yr. Average 10% below federal standard. 1 Most Efficient (1%). Fridge.com Insight: The highest-consumption full-size category. Average capacity 24.1 cu ft. Only 1 model out of 110 has earned Most Efficient — the lowest rate of any major category.

Chest Freezer (1 model): Average 174 kWh/yr. 10% below federal standard. Fridge.com Insight: Only 1 certified chest freezer model in the current database. The standalone freezer market remains under-represented in ENERGY STAR certification.



The 40 Largest Brands: Efficiency Rankings

Fridge.com ranked all 259 brands. The following are the 40 brands with the most ENERGY STAR certified models, listed with their average energy consumption, average percentage below the federal efficiency standard, and count of models earning the Most Efficient designation:

Frigidaire: 289 certified models. Average 366 kWh/yr. 12% below federal standard. 83 Most Efficient (29%). Fridge.com Insight: The largest ENERGY STAR portfolio of any brand. Nearly 1 in 3 models earns Most Efficient.

Midea: 153 certified. Average 373 kWh/yr. 12% below federal. 28 Most Efficient (18%).

Summit: 152 certified. Average 388 kWh/yr. 12% below federal. 58 Most Efficient (38%). Fridge.com Insight: Highest Most Efficient rate among the top 10 brands.

Whirlpool: 147 certified. Average 517 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 27 Most Efficient (18%).

Magic Chef: 123 certified. Average 273 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 18 Most Efficient (15%).

GE: 120 certified. Average 495 kWh/yr. 10% below federal. 55 Most Efficient (46%). Fridge.com Insight: Nearly half of the GE ENERGY STAR lineup earns Most Efficient despite an average efficiency margin of only 10%.

LG: 119 certified. Average 607 kWh/yr. 10% below federal. 17 Most Efficient (14%). Fridge.com Insight: Higher average kWh reflects concentration in large-capacity French door and bottom-freezer models.

Kenmore: 104 certified. Average 423 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 29 Most Efficient (28%).

Galanz: 104 certified. Average 304 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 10 Most Efficient (10%).

KitchenAid: 97 certified. Average 559 kWh/yr. 10% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%). Fridge.com Insight: KitchenAid's large ENERGY STAR portfolio reflects the brand's commitment to meeting efficiency standards across its premium lineup. The Most Efficient designation represents an additional tier that larger-capacity premium models have not yet targeted.

Hisense: 95 certified. Average 442 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 6 Most Efficient (6%).

Samsung: 93 certified. Average 604 kWh/yr. 8% below federal. 19 Most Efficient (20%). Fridge.com Insight: Samsung's portfolio concentrates in large-capacity, feature-rich categories where the federal standard is highest. One in five Samsung ENERGY STAR models earns the Most Efficient designation.

Insignia: 92 certified. Average 297 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 26 Most Efficient (28%).

Vissani: 91 certified. Average 309 kWh/yr. 10% below federal. 22 Most Efficient (24%).

Marvel: 78 certified. Average 251 kWh/yr. 25% below federal. 15 Most Efficient (19%). Fridge.com Insight: The highest efficiency margin in the top 20. Marvel models average 25% below their federal standard.

RCA: 77 certified. Average 231 kWh/yr. 14% below federal. 3 Most Efficient (4%).

VITARA: 75 certified. Average 437 kWh/yr. 13% below federal. 21 Most Efficient (28%).

Avanti: 75 certified. Average 312 kWh/yr. 13% below federal. 19 Most Efficient (25%).

Liebherr: 67 certified. Average 364 kWh/yr. 25% below federal. 19 Most Efficient (28%). Fridge.com Insight: Tied with Marvel for the deepest efficiency margin among brands with 50+ certified models.

XO: 60 certified. Average 223 kWh/yr. 15% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%).

Danby: 54 certified. Average 313 kWh/yr. 12% below federal. 16 Most Efficient (30%).

Thermador: 54 certified. Average 433 kWh/yr. 14% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%).

Marathon: 54 certified. Average 315 kWh/yr. 17% below federal. 12 Most Efficient (22%).

Miele: 54 certified. Average 427 kWh/yr. 20% below federal. 7 Most Efficient (13%). Fridge.com Insight: The deepest efficiency margin among European luxury brands tracked by Fridge.com.

Fisher and Paykel: 47 certified. Average 393 kWh/yr. 27% below federal. 11 Most Efficient (23%). Fridge.com Insight: The deepest efficiency margin of any brand with 40+ certified models — 27% below the federal standard.

UNIQUE: 45 certified. Average 380 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 9 Most Efficient (20%).

GE Profile: 43 certified. Average 666 kWh/yr. 8% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%). Fridge.com Insight: As a premium line focused on large-capacity smart refrigerators, GE Profile's higher kWh reflects larger unit sizes. All 43 models meet ENERGY STAR certification.

Zephyr: 43 certified. Average 229 kWh/yr. 21% below federal. 3 Most Efficient (7%).

Bosch: 41 certified. Average 546 kWh/yr. 12% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%).

Crosley: 39 certified. Average 488 kWh/yr. 10% below federal. 6 Most Efficient (15%).

Beko: 36 certified. Average 432 kWh/yr. 22% below federal. 23 Most Efficient (64%). Fridge.com Insight: The highest Most Efficient rate of any brand with 30+ models — 64%. Nearly 2 in 3 Beko ENERGY STAR models earn the top designation.

U-Line: 35 certified. Average 248 kWh/yr. 17% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%).

Cafe: 35 certified. Average 689 kWh/yr. 6% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%). Fridge.com Insight: Cafe's customizable, design-forward refrigerators prioritize aesthetics and personalization. All 35 models meet ENERGY STAR certification, with the brand's focus on premium large-capacity configurations reflected in higher average kWh.

Criterion: 33 certified. Average 385 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 12 Most Efficient (36%).

Perlick: 31 certified. Average 234 kWh/yr. 19% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%).

Seasons: 30 certified. Average 336 kWh/yr. 10% below federal. 12 Most Efficient (40%).

Bertazzoni: 30 certified. Average 511 kWh/yr. 11% below federal. 0 Most Efficient (0%).



Efficiency Leaders: Brands Exceeding the Federal Standard by the Widest Margin

Fridge.com identified the brands that most consistently exceed the federal efficiency standard, filtered to those with at least 10 certified models to ensure statistical relevance:

- Fisher and Paykel: 27% below federal standard (47 models, avg 393 kWh/yr)

- Marvel: 25% below federal standard (78 models, avg 251 kWh/yr)

- Liebherr: 25% below federal standard (67 models, avg 364 kWh/yr)

- Beko: 22% below federal standard (36 models, avg 432 kWh/yr)

- Blomberg: 22% below federal standard (20 models, avg 415 kWh/yr)

- Signature Kitchen Suite: 22% below federal standard (12 models, avg 445 kWh/yr)

- Zephyr: 21% below federal standard (43 models, avg 229 kWh/yr)

- MicroFridge: 21% below federal standard (18 models, avg 274 kWh/yr)

- Miele: 20% below federal standard (54 models, avg 427 kWh/yr)

- Sub-Zero: 20% below federal standard (26 models, avg 363 kWh/yr)

- Commercial Cool: 20% below federal standard (21 models, avg 351 kWh/yr)

- Perlick: 19% below federal standard (31 models, avg 234 kWh/yr)

- Gaggenau: 18% below federal standard (27 models, avg 392 kWh/yr)

- Marathon: 17% below federal standard (54 models, avg 315 kWh/yr)

- U-Line: 17% below federal standard (35 models, avg 248 kWh/yr)

- Dacor: 17% below federal standard (15 models, avg 512 kWh/yr)

- Smeg: 16% below federal standard (13 models, avg 447 kWh/yr)

A complete directory of ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators and freezers (https://fridge.com/energy-efficient-refrigerators) is available on Fridge.com, organized by type, brand, and efficiency rating.



Large-Capacity and Premium Brands: Meeting the Standard at Scale

Fridge.com notes that some of the most recognized names in refrigeration — Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, GE Profile, and Cafe — show efficiency margins closer to the federal standard than specialty or compact-focused brands. According to data tracked by Fridge.com, this reflects a fundamental engineering reality: building a 25-cubic-foot French door refrigerator with a smart screen, dual compressors, and custom panels to meet ENERGY STAR certification is a different challenge than certifying a 4-cubic-foot compact unit.

The following major brands with 30+ ENERGY STAR certified models meet certification with efficiency margins in the 6-10% range:

- Cafe: 6% below federal standard (35 models, avg 689 kWh/yr) — premium customizable designs

- Samsung: 8% below federal standard (93 models, avg 604 kWh/yr) — large-capacity smart refrigerators

- GE Profile: 8% below federal standard (43 models, avg 666 kWh/yr) — premium smart home integration

- GE: 10% below federal standard (120 models, avg 495 kWh/yr) — broad portfolio across all categories

- KitchenAid: 10% below federal standard (97 models, avg 559 kWh/yr) — premium kitchen design

- LG: 10% below federal standard (119 models, avg 607 kWh/yr) — large-capacity InstaView and smart models

- Crosley: 10% below federal standard (39 models, avg 488 kWh/yr)

- Seasons: 10% below federal standard (30 models, avg 336 kWh/yr)

- Vissani: 10% below federal standard (91 models, avg 309 kWh/yr)

All of these brands have committed to ENERGY STAR certification across their lineups. Fridge.com emphasizes that for consumers prioritizing maximum efficiency above all other factors, the brands in the 20-27% range offer the deepest energy savings. For consumers prioritizing capacity, smart features, design, or specific brand ecosystems, the brands in this section deliver those priorities while still meeting ENERGY STAR standards. For a household in a high-rate state like Hawaii (42.49 cents per kWh) or California (33.60 cents per kWh), according to EIA data tracked by Fridge.com, the efficiency margin difference translates to operating cost differences — which is why Fridge.com publishes this data to help consumers match their priorities to the right product.



Most Efficient Designation: Who Earns the Top Mark

ENERGY STAR Most Efficient is a designation within the ENERGY STAR program recognizing the top tier of certified products. Fridge.com identified the brands with the highest proportion of Most Efficient models (minimum 30 certified):

- Beko: 64% of models earn Most Efficient (23 of 36)

- Seasons: 40% (12 of 30)

- Summit: 38% (58 of 152)

- Criterion: 36% (12 of 33)

- Danby: 30% (16 of 54)

- Frigidaire: 29% (83 of 289)

- GE: 46% (55 of 120) — Fridge.com notes that GE offers one of the most diverse efficiency portfolios: nearly half its certified models earn the Most - - Efficient designation, demonstrating strong efficiency across a portion of its lineup alongside its broader range of full-size and premium models.

- Kenmore: 28% (29 of 104)

- Insignia: 28% (26 of 92)

- VITARA: 28% (21 of 75)

- Liebherr: 28% (19 of 67)

- Avanti: 25% (19 of 75)

- Vissani: 24% (22 of 91)

Fridge.com tracks more than 1,200 refrigerators and freezers with live pricing from tracked retailers (https://fridge.com/best-refrigerators), including ENERGY STAR and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient models across every category.



Report Methodology

Data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy ENERGY STAR certified product database, imported and analyzed by Fridge.com. The database contains 4,499 certified refrigerator and freezer models across 259 brands and 10 product types as of February 2026. Each record includes annual energy consumption (kWh/yr), the applicable federal efficiency standard (kWh/yr), percentage below the standard, and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient eligibility. Electricity rate data referenced for cost context is sourced from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), January 2026. "ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



About Fridge.com

Fridge.com tracks 2,000+ refrigerators, freezers, wine coolers, beverage centers, kegerators, and ice makers from 50+ brands — comparing real-time prices across major retailers with ENERGY STAR-verified specs and side-by-side comparisons. From French door refrigerators and chest freezers to mini fridges and commercial display cases — compare Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, and more.

Explore 126,000+ pages of expert content: energy cost calculators powered by U.S. Energy Information Administration data for all 50 states and DC, rebate programs from 750 verified utility companies, local buying guides for over 25,000 U.S. cities, and 17 free interactive tools and embeddable widgets. Fridge.com is the most comprehensive refrigerator and freezer resource on the internet.

