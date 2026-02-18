Encompass launches EC Review to tackle hidden KYC risk in banks

EC Review

Banks are sitting on a ticking time bomb: legacy KYC records. EC Review changes that all with minimal disruption.

This is about giving institutions confidence and control over their entire client book; helping reduce hidden risk, improve client experience, and move from reactive compliance to proactive governance” — Wayne Johnson

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banks have invested heavily in onboarding new clients, yet legacy KYC records often remain a blind spot. This creates unknown risk exposures that can emerge during audits, regulatory inspections, or remediation programs, and can also negatively impact client experience through unnecessary outreach, repeated verification requests, or delays in service.Encompass today launches EC Review , a structured, scalable solution that transforms the way banks manage existing client data, providing confidence, control, and compliance at scale. EC Review prioritizes review workflows, making them faster and more cost-effective so banks can assess low-risk clients on a more regular, consistent cadence. This reduces hidden exposures and delivers a smoother, more seamless experience for clients, minimizing disruption, unnecessary requests and delays, while delivering significant time and cost savings that would be impossible to achieve manually. EC Review also offers the perfect solution during mergers or acquisitions when thousands of records often need to be urgently refreshed.EC Review is a curated KYC service that helps financial institutions efficiently maintain compliant client records through a secure, automated platform. By batching, verifying, reviewing, and resolving client profiles rapidly, EC Review delivers outputs either as structured flat files or directly into CLM platforms. The solution compares existing records against authoritative sources to identify gaps, inconsistencies, and required remediation, without introducing automated judgment or regulatory interpretation.“EC Review represents an important strategic evolution for Encompass. It creates a new, repeatable service model for high-volume remediation and refresh, leveraging the strength of our EC360 platform while delivering measurable value to our clients.” Wayne Johnson, CEO, Encompass Corporation Designed for institutions that need to process high volumes of client profiles fast, EC Review reduces operational burden while maximizing accuracy. Curated searches extract data from authoritative public sources, minimize outreach, and ensure full audit trails and data provenance, meeting both regulatory and client expectations for a frictionless experience.EC Review responds to firms’ most urgent refresh and remediation needs including data remediation, client and enhanced due diligence, documentation and record keeping, regulatory and audit, and screening and sanctions. Rather than forcing banks to adopt new tooling, EC Review augments existing CLM and KYC platforms, offering structured outputs, automated data processing, review and resolution workflows, regulatory reporting, data quality assurance and performance monitoring.Powered by the EC360 platform, EC Review extends Encompass’ onboarding and Corporate Digital Identity (CDI) capabilities beyond initial verification. It is intentionally complementary, particularly for legacy remediation and high-volume review scenarios that self-serve tools cannot manage. For financial institutions, this means repeatable, scalable services that accelerate remediation, surface hidden risk, provide auditable oversight and improve client engagement, all with minimal operational strain.“This is not just about efficiency. It is about giving financial institutions confidence and control over their entire client book. We are helping our clients reduce hidden risk, improve client experience, and move from reactive compliance to proactive data governance”, adds Wayne.For Encompass, EC Review represents a new revenue stream alongside EC360, leveraging existing public automation, outreach, and intelligence capabilities. For financial institutions, it transforms ongoing KYC management from a compliance requirement into a strategic advantage, keeping client data accurate, up to date, and fully auditable while reducing operational effort.With EC Review, hidden risk becomes visible, legacy data becomes actionable, and compliance evolves from a burden into a source of confidence and control.________________________________________About EncompassEncompass enables fast, accurate identity validation and verification of corporate clients, and a gold standard approach to KYC. Our award-winning EC360 Corporate Digital Identity (CDI) platform and innovative EC solutions incorporate real-time data and documents from authoritative global public data sources and private client information, to create and maintain digital risk profiles. By delivering structured KYC data and CDI profiles directly into core banking applications, Encompass powers successful AI initiatives, ensuring insights are accurate and actionable. With Encompass, the world’s leading banks, improve client experience and increase business opportunities through consistent regulatory compliance and risk mitigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.