OTECH Launch Marks a New Digital Era Across the Sultanate of Oman

RUSAYL, MUSCAT, OMAN, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oman’s digital landscape is entering a new phase of growth with the launch of Otech. On February 11th, 2026, Omantel officially unveiled the platform at the Royal Opera House Muscat under the patronage of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority. The event brought together around 900 participants from the public and private sectors, along with a distinguished group of specialists and experts in technology and digital transformation.Positioned as Omantel’s unified technology umbrella, Otech brings together digital investments, platforms, and capabilities under a single brand to accelerate digital transformation across the Sultanate. This launch highlights how Omantel is evolving beyond traditional telecom services to become a comprehensive technology solutions provider, aligned with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.Government entities, companies and institutions can benefit from advanced and integrated technology solutions, which enhances business efficiency and support the implementation of digital projects across various sectors.Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority, described the launch of Otech as a significant milestone in strengthening technology investments in Oman. He stated that launching “Otech” is a strategic step reflecting Oman’s direction to maximize investments in the technology sector, positioning it as an investment arm in information technology amid the rapid global technological evolution, which requires capable tech entities able to contribute to and invest in this field. According to him, this aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040, which focuses on building an innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy supported by advanced technologies.Highlighting the importance of institutional integration, he added: “Through Otech, we look forward to building an integrated technology ecosystem that supports major national projects and enhances Oman’s readiness to keep pace with the requirements of the global digital economy.”Meanwhile, Aladdin Baitfadhil, CEO of Omantel and Chairman of Otech, described the launch as a transformative step both for the company and the Sultanate of Oman’s digital sector. He stated that establishing a unified technology ecosystem marks a pivotal moment in Oman’s digital transformation journey, laying the groundwork for greater innovation, competitiveness, and economic diversification.During the ceremony, Otech announced several strategic partnerships that highlight the scale and diversity of its technology ecosystem. Key collaborations include:* Inauguration of a new data center in the Wilayat of Farq with a capacity of 10 megawatts and built according to Tier 3 standards.* Partnership with Oracle to support hyperscale computing platforms through Oracle Alloy.* Collaboration with PwC to develop cybersecurity solutions, products, and local technical capabilities.* Partnership with Nagarro for systems integration services across emerging technologies and sector-specific solutions.* Cybersecurity collaboration with Palo Alto Networks through Unit 42 focused on cyber threat intelligence and incident response.* Partnership with Fortinet to deliver cloud-enabled SASE cybersecurity solutions.Additional collaborations include* Smart utility and systems integration initiatives with Nama Shared Services* Partnerships with Omani tech startups such as Orki, Decoil, and Remedy.Today, Otech operates one of the most diverse cloud ecosystems in Oman and is the first in the Middle East to receive accreditation from Amazon Web Services for sovereign cloud services. Its flexible multi-cloud platform, supported by partnerships with Oracle, Google Cloud, and Huawei, helps accelerate digital transformation, strengthen data sovereignty, and support national infrastructure goals aligned with Oman Vision 2040.The platform is also consolidating technology assets by integrating entities such as Oman Data Park and Tedom into a unified operating model, enhancing efficiency while providing secure, compliant digital services for critical business operations at national and regional levels.Through initiatives spanning hyperscale computing, advanced cybersecurity collaborations, systems integration, and smart utilities innovation, Otech is actively building an innovation-driven digital ecosystem.

