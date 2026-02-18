Ten Key Remodels Named a 2026 Best of the 405 Magazine Finalist in Home Improvement

Ten Key Remodels has been named a 2026 Best of the 405 Finalist in the Home Improvement category, with public voting open from February 9 through March 1.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning residential remodeling company Ten Key Remodels has been named a 2026 Best of the 405 finalist in the Home Improvement category , as selected through 405 Magazine’s annual readers’ choice program.Best of the 405 begins with public nominations and advances the top five nominees in each category to a final voting round. This year’s program drew more than 29,000 nominations across 196 categories, with voting open Monday, February 9 through Sunday, March 1, 2026, and winners set to be announced May 1, 2026 in print and online. During the voting window, supporters can vote daily and help recognize local businesses across the Oklahoma City metro.“Being named a finalist means a lot to our entire team,” Chris Reed, Owner of Ten Key Remodels said. He continued: “This recognition comes directly from the community we serve, and that’s something we don’t take lightly. If we’ve earned your trust in the past or you’ve followed our work, we’d be honored to have your vote and we look forward to serving even more homeowners across OKC this year.”About: Since 2012, Ten Key Home & Kitchen Remodels OKC has delivered award-winning residential remodeling for homeowners across the Oklahoma City and Edmond areas. The design-build team provides full-service kitchen and bath renovations, home additions, and whole-home projects. The company also boasts a design studio that provides a collaborative environment where homeowners can work directly with the team to refine layouts, materials, and project details. From early planning through construction, Ten Key Remodels offers a structured and client-centered remodeling experience.For more information, please visit www.tenkeyremodels.com/

