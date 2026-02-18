The Raw, Fresh, and Frozen Dog Food Market is Expected to Grow Significantly by 2030 Due to Rising Pet Ownership

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Raw, Fresh And Frozen Dog Food Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet food industry has witnessed remarkable changes as consumers increasingly seek healthier and more natural options for their furry companions. Among these, the raw, fresh, and frozen dog food segment stands out for its rapid growth fueled by evolving pet owner preferences and lifestyle trends. Let's explore the current market status, key growth drivers, major players, and regional outlook shaping this dynamic sector.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Raw, Fresh and Frozen Dog Food Market

The raw, fresh and frozen dog food market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. Valued at $18.81 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $19.93 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This earlier growth phase was largely supported by trends such as increased pet humanization, a surge in premium pet food consumption, greater awareness of canine nutrition, the proliferation of specialty pet retail outlets, and advancements in cold storage facilities.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued strength, expected to hit $25.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. This period of growth will be driven by factors including a rising demand for personalized pet nutrition, the expansion of online pet food sales, the introduction of functional pet food products, a stronger emphasis on sustainable sourcing, and the growing popularity of direct-to-consumer delivery models. Key trends shaping the forecast include the rising demand for human-grade dog food, greater interest in raw and minimally processed diets, the growth of subscription-based fresh dog food services, a focus on health-oriented formulas, and improvements in cold-chain and frozen storage technologies.

Understanding Raw, Fresh, and Frozen Dog Food Products

Raw dog food typically consists of uncooked ingredients such as meat, bones, organs, and sometimes vegetables or supplements, designed to replicate a dog’s ancestral diet. Fresh dog food is minimally processed, often made with premium, human-grade ingredients and usually kept refrigerated or delivered pre-packaged. Meanwhile, frozen dog food includes either raw or cooked meals that are preserved through freezing to maintain their nutritional quality while offering convenience for pet owners.

Key Factors Accelerating the Raw, Fresh, and Frozen Dog Food Market

One of the primary factors boosting this market is the rise in pet ownership worldwide. Owning a pet has become increasingly common as people seek companionship and emotional support, influenced by improved living conditions, urbanization, shifting family dynamics, and growing awareness of pets’ health benefits. Pet owners are becoming more conscientious about their dogs’ diets, integrating raw, fresh, and frozen foods that cater specifically to nutritional needs and overall well-being. For example, in July 2024, the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control 2024 Annual Report highlighted an increase in the cat save rate in the U.S. from 77% in 2023 to 82% in 2024, reflecting a broader trend of improved pet care and adoption rates. This rise in pet ownership and care is directly contributing to the expanding demand in the raw, fresh, and frozen dog food market.

Regional Market Insights for Raw, Fresh, and Frozen Dog Food

In 2025, North America dominated the raw, fresh and frozen dog food market, holding the largest share. The market landscape extends across several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions presents unique opportunities influenced by regional consumer preferences, infrastructure development, and economic conditions, contributing to the global growth of this market segment.

