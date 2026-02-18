Innovatrics Leads NIST ELFT Rank-1 Accuracy Among Global Biometric Technology Vendors

Innovatrics reports a 98.6% rank-1 hit rate in NIST’s latest ELFT report card, underscoring independent testing for ABIS deployments and forensic workflows.

It helps examiners spend less time sorting through weak candidates and more time validating strong leads. That directly affects throughput, backlog, and how quickly investigators get answers.” — Igor Janos, Head of Research and Development at Innovatrics

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovatrics, an independent provider of trusted identity and biometric solutions, announced new results for its latent fingerprint matching algorithm in the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT). In the NIST ELFT report card last updated February 2, 2026, Innovatrics achieved a 98.6% rank-1 hit rate.NIST’s report card indicates that these values are derived from searches of 285 operational latent probes from FBI-Provided Solved Dataset #1 in a lights-out condition, where feature data existed but was not provided to the algorithm. The searches were performed against an enrollment database that includes approximately 1.6 million distractor subjects, reflecting the scale constraints that many operational systems face.“Independent evaluations like NIST ELFT matter because they measure algorithm behavior on realistic data and at a realistic scale,” said Igor Janos, Head of Research and Development at Innovatrics. “Rank-1 performance is practical. It helps examiners spend less time sorting through weak candidates and more time validating strong leads. That directly affects throughput, backlog, and how quickly investigators get answers.”Top accuracy for rank-based and threshold-based searchNIST ELFT also reports results for threshold-based searching, where non-matching candidates are filtered out automatically based on similarity score. In Innovatrics’ February 2026 report card , NIST reports a 98.2% hit rate at rank 100 at FPIR = 10%, placing Innovatrics at the top of the field in accuracy.NIST highlights that accuracy is a balance between two errors, false negatives (FNIR) and false positives (FPIR), and that a single summary value such as hit rate cannot fully represent performance because there is a tradeoff between misses and false alarms at every similarity score. NIST therefore emphasizes error tradeoff analysis as a preferred way to understand accuracy, since operating costs tend to grow with both types of error.In DoD-Provided Dataset #1, the most recent and largest dataset with 5,259 probes collected operationally by the United States Department of Defense, Innovatrics’ algorithm was evaluated as one of the most accurate for rank-based and threshold-based search among biometric technology vendors.Designed for criminal investigation platformsInnovatrics’ latent fingerprint technology is designed for integration into ABIS and investigative platforms where accuracy, scalability, and independent benchmarking are key requirements. Innovatrics works with customers and partners to align algorithm configuration, threshold policy, and review processes with operational goals and compliance needs.Results shown in NIST ELFT reports do not constitute an endorsement of any particular system, product, service, or company by NIST or the U.S. Government.About InnovatricsInnovatrics is an independent provider of biometric technology for identity management and secure digital services. Since 2004, the company has delivered biometric solutions that have helped more than 1 billion people in 80+ countries, supporting use cases ranging from criminal investigation and border control to digital onboarding and secure access.Media ContactInnovatrics Marketingmarketing@innovatrics.com (Innovatrics)

