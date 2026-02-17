Submit Release
Trauma Advisory Council Data and PI Subcommittee to Meet Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

CORRECTION: A correction was made from CO2 Exposure to CO Exposure, and from January 31 to January 25.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Feb. 13, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 11 additional deaths confirmed as being related to the winter storms that swept through the state at the end of January through early February, bringing the total number of storm-related fatalities to 17.

