Pet Raw Food Market Report: Analysis of Competition and Future Outlook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet raw food sector has been experiencing remarkable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer attitudes toward pet care and nutrition. With more owners seeking natural and health-focused diets for their pets, this market is set to expand significantly over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlooks, and future trends shaping the pet raw food industry.

Pet Raw Food Market Size and Growth Outlook

The pet raw food market has witnessed rapid expansion, with its value projected to rise from $4.1 billion in 2025 to $4.55 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth during the past period has been fueled by factors such as increasing pet humanization, heightened awareness surrounding pet nutrition, greater spending on premium pet food options, the growth of specialty pet retailers, and the improved availability of cold-chain logistics essential for raw food distribution.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $6.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8%. This surge is driven by rising demand for personalized pet nutrition plans, the growing popularity of subscription-based pet food delivery models, the expansion of raw food products tailored to cats, a heightened focus on sustainable protein sources, and clearer regulations regarding the safety of raw pet food. Key trends during this forecast period include increased interest in biologically appropriate diets, preference for minimally processed pet food, the adoption of freeze-dried raw formats, the growth of direct-to-consumer sales channels, and a stronger emphasis on ingredient transparency.

Understanding Pet Raw Food and Its Benefits

Pet raw food consists of uncooked and minimally processed ingredients designed for consumption by pets, mainly dogs and cats. The goal of feeding raw food is to provide diets that closely resemble what animals would naturally consume in the wild, which is thought to be more biologically suitable for their digestive systems and overall health.

Rising Pet Ownership as a Key Growth Factor

One of the main drivers behind the pet raw food market’s expansion is the increasing number of pet owners worldwide. Pet ownership refers to the legal responsibility and care for domesticated animals kept for companionship, protection, or enjoyment. This rise is influenced by factors such as the desire for companionship and emotional support, growing awareness of animal welfare, and the impact of social media promoting pet care.

Pet owners are choosing raw pet food because it aligns with their pets’ natural diets and contains fewer additives, emphasizing high-quality, natural ingredients similar to what animals would eat in the wild. For example, a 2024 report from Shelter Animals Count, a US-based nonprofit, revealed that dog and cat adoptions in the United States reached 4,192,443—roughly 2 million dogs and 2 million cats. This figure marks a slight increase of 0.4 percent or 17,153 more adoptions compared to 2023, underscoring the ongoing growth in pet ownership and consequently boosting demand for raw pet food products.

North America’s Leading Position in the Pet Raw Food Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet raw food market. The comprehensive market analysis includes key geographic regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities.

