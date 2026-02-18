Global Connected Ship Market Projected to Reach US$ 13,385.5 Mn by 2032, Expanding at 8.1% CAGR

Connected Ship Market Size, Share, Growth, and Regional Forecast, 2025-2032

Connected ship market is expanding steadily as maritime digitalization, IoT, and smart fleet management technologies enhance efficiency and safety.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Connected Ship Market is poised for significant growth as the maritime industry increasingly embraces digitalization to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. According to Persistence Market Research, the market is estimated to grow from US$ 7,759.9 million in 2025 to US$ 13,385.5 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The expansion of this market is fueled by the need for real-time data, enhanced vessel performance, predictive maintenance, and optimized fuel consumption. These technological advancements are transforming the way ships operate, offering a more efficient and secure maritime ecosystem.

The leading segment in the connected ship market is expected to be the smart ship solutions, driven by the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation systemsGeographically, Europe holds a significant share of the market due to its strong shipping industry, particularly in countries like Norway, Greece, and the United Kingdom, where regulatory frameworks are promoting digitalization in maritime operations.

Key players operating in the Connected Ship Market include:

• Wärtsilä

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Marlink

• Schneider Electric SE

• Emerson Electric Co.

• ABB Ltd.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Ultstein Group ASA

• Valmet Oyj

• Jason Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The Connected Ship Market is expected to grow from US$ 7,759.9 million in 2025 to US$ 13,385.5 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.10%

➤ Smart ship solutions are the leading segment due to the integration of AI, machine learning, and IoT

➤ Real-time data, predictive maintenance, and fuel optimization are driving market adoption

➤ Growing regulatory mandates for vessel safety and emissions compliance are fueling demand

➤ Europe is the leading geographical region due to its established maritime industry and progressive regulations

➤ Increasing investments in the adoption of digital technologies are strengthening market growth

Market Segmentation

By Ship

• Commercial

• Defense

By Installation

• Onboard

• Onshore

By Fit

• Line Fit

• Retro Fit

• Hybrid Fit

By Application

• Vessel Traffic Management

• Fleet Operations

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

Europe holds a dominant position in the global Connected Ship Market due to its well-established maritime infrastructure and regulatory frameworks encouraging digital transformation. The European Union's emphasis on sustainability and stricter environmental regulations, such as the IMO’s (International Maritime Organization) 2030 emission reduction targets, have led to the widespread adoption of connected technologies in the region. Countries like Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom are leading the way in integrating smart ship technologies for fleet management and predictive maintenance. The maritime industry in these countries is not only adopting digital solutions but also investing in R&D to push the boundaries of innovation in connected shipping.

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are rapidly adopting connected ship technologies, driven by their booming maritime industries. China, in particular, is investing heavily in digital technologies to modernize its vast fleet of cargo ships. With the rising demand for efficient logistics and the need for reducing operational costs, connected ship solutions are becoming critical in these regions. The Asia-Pacific market is also being influenced by government initiatives promoting smart port technologies and digitization of the shipping sector to reduce carbon footprints and improve operational standards.

Market Drivers

A major driver for the Connected Ship Market is the growing need for real-time data and predictive analytics to enhance operational efficiency. Real-time data enables ship operators to monitor their vessels' performance continuously, allowing them to make quick decisions that optimize fuel usage, enhance safety, and predict maintenance needs. This leads to reduced operational costs and extended vessel lifespans. The integration of predictive maintenance systems, which use AI and machine learning to forecast equipment failures before they occur, significantly reduces downtime and maintenance costs, driving increased demand for connected ship solutions.

Another important driver is the regulatory environment. International maritime organizations, such as the IMO, are pushing for stricter regulations related to vessel emissions and operational safety. These regulations compel shipping companies to adopt technologies that ensure compliance. For instance, solutions that monitor fuel consumption, optimize routes, and reduce carbon emissions are gaining traction. Connected ships equipped with AI-driven systems can help companies meet these regulatory standards while simultaneously improving profitability, making compliance a powerful market driver.

Market Opportunities

The Connected Ship Market offers substantial opportunities in fleet optimization and green shipping technologies. As the shipping industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, technologies that enable fleet-wide optimization—such as smart routing, real-time fuel consumption monitoring, and emission tracking—are gaining traction. These solutions not only help shipping companies comply with environmental regulations but also contribute to operational cost savings.

Additionally, the market is poised for growth due to the rising demand for smart ports and port automation. Ports are increasingly integrating connected systems that allow seamless communication with vessels, optimizing loading/unloading operations, reducing waiting times, and improving the overall efficiency of port operations. The integration of smart technologies in port management, combined with the growing trend of automation in shipping, creates new avenues for connected ship solutions to further enhance the entire maritime value chain.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The Connected Ship Market is positioned for strong growth, driven by technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and the increasing focus on operational efficiency and sustainability. With a projected value of US$ 13.39 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.10%, the market offers significant opportunities for innovation and investment. Companies focusing on developing smart solutions, enhancing cybersecurity measures, and supporting green shipping initiatives will be well-positioned to lead the market’s expansion.

