Eastern Cape Agriculture on Sarah Baartman farmers welcoming agricultural show revival initiative

Farmers in the Sarah Baartman District have welcomed the revival of the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Shows describing them as an important platform to celebrate excellence and promote market access for farmers.

Odwa Fede (33), who won the award of best mohair wool, said he was thrilled to be part of the event.

Speaking after the show held at the Port Elizabeth Fresh Produce Market, Fede said the experience allowed him to network with fellow farmers and experts who offered ‘valuable’ advice on improving his enterprise.

“This day is pretty significant for me and other farmers because we do not often get the opportunity to gather in this manner and showcase our produce. This is a good start and expect good things to come out of it,”

Reflecting on his future plans, Fed said: “The way forward for me from here, from what I saw here today is to go back to the drawing board and find new ways to improve my mohair production and make a success out”.

Another young farmer, Phumeza Dolo, who walked away with the special youth award for her outstanding stall said the show provided much needed exposure for her agricultural enterprise. She urged the department to continue the shows.

“My products gained exposure for being part of the show and people bought my them. I am now confident that I will get more clients because of the exposure I got from the show,” Dolo said.

The show in Gqeberha saw farmers from both the Nelson Mandela Metro and local municipalities under the Sarah Baartman District showcasing their produce.

This was the fourth instalment of the agricultural shows this financial year.

Previous shows were held in the Amathole District where the Buffalo City Metro was included, followed by OR Tambo and Chris Hani Districts respectively. In the next financial year, more shows will be held in other districts across the province.

The shows were traditionally focusing on product quality and category-based judging but the agricultural model is being reimagined with a renewed focus of enabling market access and fostering commercial opportunities.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, who championed the reintroduction of hailed the initiative as a success, adding that they would assist the farmers to get more clients and knowledge.

“These shows are critical because farmers do not only compete through their produce but they advise each other on how to improve their businesses. We want to encourage people to work the land and these events are a great platform to showcase what the province can do. I am very happy with the success of these shows and I am sure other people will get the urge to get into farmers after seeing that they can make a living out of farming,”Kontsiwe said.

During the show, the MEC also handed over 32 industrial sewing machines that benefited 17 enterprises in the Sarah Baartman District and Nelson Mandela Municipalities with the aim of ensure to produce quality garments.

Kontsiwe urged the seamstresses to work harder so that they can develop and sell their clothes in shopping malls and open their own shops.

