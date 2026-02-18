South Africa hosts Ordinary Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers, 4 and 12 to 13 Mar

South Africa is the Interim Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and is set to host the Ordinary Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers under the theme: Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC.

The Council will review progress on regional projects and programmes, assess the implementation of decisions of the SADC Summit and previous Councils, and deliberate on regional priorities aimed at deepening integration and accelerating development in support of the 45th SADC Summit theme.

Members of the media are invited to cover the following:

Open Session of the Standing Committee of Senior Officials on 4 March 2026.

Open Session of the Council of Ministers on 12 March 2026.

Closing Session of the Council of Ministers on 13 March 2026.

Media interested in covering Ministers meeting must complete accreditation form attached hereto. Please send the form to rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za and maebaf@dirco.gov.za.

The closing date for accreditation is Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Accreditation enquiries: Ms Kgopotso Rapakuana: 073 058 3876 and Ms Fhulufhelo Maeba: 060 967 8945

Accreditation is open strictly to media practitioners.

