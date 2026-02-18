President Cyril Ramaphosa attends Debate on the State of the Nation Address, 18 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the National Assembly Debate on the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 February 2026, at the Nieuwmeester Parking Dome in Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 12 February 2026, during a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

The President outlined government’s programme of action for the year ahead, highlighting progress made, key priorities for economic growth and job creation, measures to address the cost of living, strengthen service delivery, combat crime and corruption, and advance South Africa’s role on the continent and globally.

The debate provides Members of Parliament with an opportunity to deliberate on the policy priorities and commitments announced by the President.

President Ramaphosa will reply to the debate on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

The details of the debate are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Venue: Nieuwmeester Parking Dome, Cape Town

Time: 14h00

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

