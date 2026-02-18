Employment and Labour hosts SADC Employment and Labour Sector (ELS) Senior Officials Meeting, 24 to 26 Feb

​​​The Department of Employment and Labour will host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Employment and Labour Sector (ELS) Senior Officials Meeting from the 24-26 February 2026 at Blueberry Hill Hotel, Honeydew in Roodepoort.

The three-day meeting will bring together senior government officials from SADC Member States to review progress in the implementation of the SADC Employment and Labour Sector programme and facilitate the adoption of decisions and common positions on matters of regional importance.

The meeting forms part of the ongoing regional efforts under Southern African Development Community to strengthen cooperation on employment creation, labour market governance and social protection.

The official opening session will take place in the morning of 24 February 2026.

Details of the session will take place as follows:

Date: 24-26 February 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: 3 Blueberry Hill Hotel, Honeydew, Roodepoort.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

