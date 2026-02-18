Peli Euro-V Rack Cases Set a New Standard for Fast-Delivery, Metric-Mounted Equipment Protection
German-built rack cases designed for time-critical deployments and metric-based systems
The Euro-V Rack Cases feature a steel rack frame with an industry-standard square hole pattern, supporting metric equipment via M6 clip nuts. Designed for operation in challenging environments, the cases incorporate wall-mounted cylindrical shock mounts that isolate sensitive payloads from shock and vibration, protecting equipment weights from 10 kg to 80 kg.
Available in 4U to 10U sizes, with 610 mm (24”) and 762 mm (30”) rack depths, the range supports a broad spectrum of professional use cases, including communications, broadcast, aerospace, defence, medical and industrial systems. For ease of transport and handling, all Euro-V Rack Cases are equipped with eight black plastic handles and integrated edge castors as standard.
A key design feature of the Euro-V range is its interstackable construction, ensuring full compatibility with Peli™ Super-V and BlackBox rack cases. This allows users to integrate Euro-V units into existing fleets while maximising storage efficiency and transport stability.
“Euro-V reflects a clear shift towards European manufacturing and faster delivery without compromising on protection,” said Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli. “It has been engineered specifically for metric-based equipment and professional users who need dependable shock protection, rapid availability and compatibility with existing rack case systems.”
Typical applications include military rapid deployment, field-deployed communications, aerospace instrumentation, control consoles, laboratory and test equipment, and medical or biological diagnostic devices.
For more information about the Euro-V Rack Cases, please visit www.peli.com.
