Peli Euro-V Rack Cases Set a New Standard for Fast-Delivery, Metric-Mounted Equipment Protection

Peli Euro-V rack case with integrated 9U aluminium rack frame, shown front-on.

German-built rack cases designed for time-critical deployments and metric-based systems

Euro-V reflects a clear shift towards European manufacturing and faster delivery without compromising on protection.” — Ebru Doyuran

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peli Products, the global leader in protective cases and portable lighting systems, today presents the Euro-V™ Rack Case range, a new family of rugged rack-mounted transport solutions designed for demanding professional environments. Manufactured in Germany as part of a streamlined European production process, the Euro-V Rack Cases are engineered to offer significantly reduced lead times while supporting metric-mounted equipment as standard. The range combines regional manufacturing efficiency with Peli’s proven approach to durability, security and equipment protection, making it well suited to time-critical projects and deployments.The Euro-V Rack Cases feature a steel rack frame with an industry-standard square hole pattern, supporting metric equipment via M6 clip nuts. Designed for operation in challenging environments, the cases incorporate wall-mounted cylindrical shock mounts that isolate sensitive payloads from shock and vibration, protecting equipment weights from 10 kg to 80 kg.Available in 4U to 10U sizes, with 610 mm (24”) and 762 mm (30”) rack depths, the range supports a broad spectrum of professional use cases, including communications, broadcast, aerospace, defence, medical and industrial systems. For ease of transport and handling, all Euro-V Rack Cases are equipped with eight black plastic handles and integrated edge castors as standard.A key design feature of the Euro-V range is its interstackable construction, ensuring full compatibility with Peli™ Super-V and BlackBox rack cases. This allows users to integrate Euro-V units into existing fleets while maximising storage efficiency and transport stability.“Euro-V reflects a clear shift towards European manufacturing and faster delivery without compromising on protection,” said Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli. “It has been engineered specifically for metric-based equipment and professional users who need dependable shock protection, rapid availability and compatibility with existing rack case systems.”Typical applications include military rapid deployment, field-deployed communications, aerospace instrumentation, control consoles, laboratory and test equipment, and medical or biological diagnostic devices.For more information about the Euro-V Rack Cases, please visit www.peli.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.